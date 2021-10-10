Clarion University Cross Country: Golden Eagles Place Second at CMU Invitational

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Golden Eagle cross country team finished first among NCAA Division II institutions and second overall in the field at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational on Saturday, with Clarion placing a pair in the top-seven at Schenley Park.

The meet was the Golden Eagles’ final tune-up before the PSAC Championships, set for two weeks from now.

Haley Schaller and Gabby Kutchma finished in back-to-back places, taking sixth and seventh respectively in the 5K. Schaller crossed the line in 19:49.4 and Kutchma came in less than a second behind her, finishing in 19:50.2. That put the Golden Eagles in a strong position on the overall scoring list. Clarion finished with 84 team points, behind only Division I Duquesne. The next-closest Division II team was IUP, who took fourth overall.

Courtney Kosanovic placed 16th overall and third on the team, finishing in 20:36.9. Mackenzie Carver finished in 22nd with a time of 21:00.4, and Allison Farson rounded out the Golden Eagle top-five with a 21:28.8. Bailey Royhab and Autumn Pettinato filled out the top-seven.

