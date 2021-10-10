Clarion University Football: Golden Eagles Downed by IUP on Homecoming

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle offense found a couple of sparks – some from the usual suspects, and some from some newer faces – but Clarion was unable to top IUP at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

They fell by a final score of 58-21 in the Golden Eagles’ Homecoming game.

Zechariah Sanderson made his first career start at quarterback for the Golden Eagles, with the freshman making an immediate connection with two of his top receiving threats. Quinn Zinobile and Terrell Ford both went over 100 yards receiving, marking the second time this season two Golden Eagles broke the century mark. They combined for 222 yards and two scores against the Crimson Hawks. Zinobile and Kahliq Muhammad previously turned the trick against Shippensburg. Sanderson finished 21-of-35 passing for 285 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick.

His first career touchdown pass came as a result of a heads-up play by Ford. With Clarion trailing 16-0 in the second quarter, Sanderson rifled a pass toward the middle of the field that was deflected both by his own teammate and a Crimson Hawk defender. The ball popped into the air where Ford leaped and grabbed it, followed by a mad dash toward the end zone. Ford took the deflection 52 yards to the house to cut IUP’s lead to 16-7.

The next scoring pass from Sanderson was a bit more traditional, and it capped a scoring drive powered by newcomer Nathan Roby. With the Golden Eagles taking over at their own 35-yard line, Roby made an impact on the ground and through the air. Sanderson converted a first down when he hit Roby on a nine-yard screen pass to the perimeter, and Roby busted loose on the next play for a 22-yard rush that was bolstered by a facemask penalty on the tackle. That gave Sanderson the ball in the red zone, and two plays later he hit Zinobile for the latter’s sixth touchdown catch of the season. Zinobile later added a rushing touchdown, taking a direct snap late in the fourth quarter and winning a footrace to the pylon.

Roby finished the game with 111 all-purpose yards. He recorded eight rushes for a game-high 66 yards and caught four passes for 44 yards. Ford added eight catches for 115 yards and a score, while Zinobile recorded six grabs for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Drew Blon had a game-high 13 tackles, while Amari Johnson and Jake Baker each made eight stops. Blon and Baker also recorded pass break-ups.

