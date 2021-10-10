YMCA to Host Trunk-or-Treat Event in Parking Lot on October 30

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will host their second annual “Trunk-or-Treat” on Saturday, October 30, 2021, for the Clarion community.

Youth will Trick-or-Treat through the parking lot, stopping at each vehicle to receive treats. All trunks will be decorated for fall and/or Halloween. Families are encouraged to dress in costume to enjoy the event together.

Various community organizations will be providing treats for kids including the YMCA, local churches and groups, and area businesses.

Anyone wishing to participate in the event with a trunk should contact Michelle Miller at [email protected] Candy donations are appreciated and are being accepted at the YMCA.

For More Information

For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.)

