Sentencing Continued for Clarion Man Charged With Felony Drug Possession, DUI

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sentencing for a Clarion man charged with felony drug possession and other offenses was continued on Wednesday, October 6.

Court documents indicate sentencing for 33-year-old Joseph James Bruno, originally scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, was continued to resume on Wednesday, November 3, at 9:00 a.m.

Bruno pleaded guilty on May 19 to Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, a felony, and DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 2nd Offense, a first-degree misdemeanor. He also pleaded nolo contendere to Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Provide Aid, a second-degree misdemeanor.

As a result of this plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (one count)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspection – Summary

– Display Plate Card In Improp Veh – Summary

Bruno remains lodged in Clarion County Jail as he previously failed to attend a sentencing hearing in July.

The charges stem from a DUI arrest in 2019, a meth bust in 2019 and an incident where he harbored a wanted individual in 2020.

For failing to appear at the July sentencing hearing, Bruno faces additional charges:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Default In Required Appearance, Felony 3 (three counts)

