Today at Autumn Leaf Festival: Antique Tractor Show

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival wraps up today, Sunday, October 10, with the Antique Tractor Show.

Sunday, October 10

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. “Antique Tractor Show”

Are you a tractor and farm equipment enthusiast? Then make plans to attend the Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. “Antique Tractor Show” during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™!

This year’s show will take place on Sunday, October 10th, from 12 Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion. All farm-related displays are welcome including farm tractors, garden & lawn implements, hit & miss engines, toys, and more! Registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com or on the day of the event. There is no fee to register. Trophies will be awarded in several classes.

There is plenty for everyone to enjoy at this year’s show! This year the crowd will be entertained by The Route 8 Band, playing a mix of country, rock and blues appealing to a variety of audiences. There will also be free barrel train rides for children.

Although a FREE event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.

Weeklong Activities

Clarion Model Railroad Train Displays

The Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit is open on the following days and times during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™:

Sunday, October 3 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tuesday, October 5 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 6 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 7 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, October 8 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, October 9 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, October 10 – Noon – 4:00 pm

The Hobby Shop is open to the public.

The Clarion Model Railroad Club is located in the basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge Building on Main Street in Clarion. Enter at the rear entrance of the building to see the fascinating display of various scale railroad layouts! For more information, please contact 814-541-0286.

Food Concessions

There are a wide variety of foods that are sure to please everyone, so prepare your taste buds and try them all! Look for your favorites – those beloved cinnamon rolls, gyros, pizza, Stromboli rolls, wraps, taffy, Amish donuts, barbecue, fresh-cut fries, wings, bread bowls, apple dumplings, Italian sausage, steak sandwiches, and more! We will have some new vendors this year offering “Firehouse Subs”, Flavored Lemonade, Flavored Cider, and Flavored Hot Chocolate drinks. These tempting morsels can be found in the Clarion County Memorial Park and along Main Street. Picnic tables are located throughout the Memorial Park so you can have your dessert, too!

Live Music Weekends at Deer Creek Winery

Join Deer Creek Winery during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for wine and food at Clarion’s biggest area winery. Plenty of outdoor seating is available. Deer Creek Winery is located just 15 minutes from Clarion at 3333 Soap Fat Road in Shippenville. For more information contact the winery at 814-354-7392 or visit www.DeerCreekWine.com.

Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock”

The collection drive will be held at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM throughout the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Food donations can be dropped off between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day of the festival.

