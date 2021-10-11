A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

