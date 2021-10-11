Black Bear Dispensary to Open in November; Brings Hemp Products to Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – With the legalization of many hemp-derived products through the 2018 farm bill, a rapidly growing industry has sprung up around the manufacture, processing, and selling of such products.

(Pictured above: Jesse Worsk (left) and Carrie Lester co-founded Black Bear Dispensary with “the future vision of having a hometown dispensary that was local to the area and would grow as this industry grows in northwestern Pennsylvania,” explained Worsk.)

Black Bear Hemp Dispensary, the second hemp dispensary to open in Clarion Borough, seeks to capitalize on the local market for hemp-derived products.

“It’s our opportunity to serve the community in a professional dispensary fashion without the need to have a medical marijuana card,” co-founder Jesse Worsk told exploreClarion.com.

With his partner Carrie Lester, and the help of capital investors Darren and Rebecca Brooks, Black Bear opened their first location in Grove City in July of this year.

Now, they seek to move to Clarion and have taken over the old Smathers Insurance location on the corner of Main Street and Fourth Avenue.

While they opened as a pop-up shop for ALF, Lester told exploreClarion.com that Black Bear will be closed for three to four weeks after Saturday, October 9, and are planning their official reopening around mid- to late-November.

Wide Variety of Products

Black Bear Hemp Dispensary carries a diverse selection of edibles, vape cartridges, tinctures, oils, and flowers designed to provide relief from muscle and joint pain, as well as to help with anxiety, depression, or getting a good night’s sleep.

“The products that we carry are all hemp-derived,” explained Lester. “That’s one of the biggest things we want people to understand.

“That’s how we are legally able to sell them because all the products are derived from hemp rather than cannabis.”

The products Black Bear sells contain less than .3 percent delta-9 (tetrahydrocannabinol) THC, the federally illegal substance and what is sold through Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, and instead many of their products contain delta-8 THC, which Worsk says is less potent but retains the same health benefits.

“Our form of THC is chemically different,” he stated. “That’s the reason we’re able to compliantly sell it. Admittedly, it’s not as strong or as potent as delta-9 THC. However, they provide the same benefits when it comes to pain management, anxiety relief, as well as elevated mood and euphoria.”

“These cannabinoids are found naturally in hemp,” said Lester, “but typically in smaller amounts. So, through an extraction process, they are able to magnify the specific cannabinoids by creating that specific oil.”

Other benefits of hemp-derived products include the items being cheaper than medical marijuana products.

Additionally, no medical marijuana card is required to buy hemp products, meaning Black Bear’s customers can still buy firearms.

“A lot of people fear that they won’t have the same rights to a firearm or concealed carry permit. Purchasing our products does not require you to be registered with the Pennsylvania medical marijuana program, which is a big barrier for a lot of people that would otherwise participate,” said Worsk.

Health Concerns

Although Worsk and Lester tout the benefits of their products, the FDA recently issued a consumer update regarding delta-8 THC.

The warning states: “It is important for consumers to be aware that delta-8 THC products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any context.”

Asked about this advisory, Lester replied that “medical cannabis is not approved by the FDA either, and there are, not only anecdotal but medical studies showing medical cannabis has an extremely beneficial effect for people using it.

“Medical cannabis is not FDA approved and neither is delta-8 THC, but there is absolutely a lot of evidence to show they are both beneficial in helping with certain ailments.”

She explained she believes the FDA is more concerned about ensuring consumers are knowledgeable about the origins and sourcing of the products they buy.

Black Bear, she said, ensures all of the products they carry are third-party lab tested, with the results uploaded to their website.

“Because of Jesse’s and (my) experience in the medical cannabis industry,” Lester said, “which is extremely regulated – we make sure none of our products don’t contain any solvents left behind from the extraction process. They don’t contain any additives that are harmful to health. Not all hemp companies that sell delta-8 or other CBD products do that digging.

“We have worked very hard to source vendors that we know are reputable and are processing their products in the correct manner.”

Growing Industry

Black Bear is not the only hemp dispensary that recently opened in the local area.

Bandit’s Gambit opened October 1 on State Route 257 in Seneca with owner Kieran Irwin telling exploreClarion.com business has been strong.

“Delta-8 is our most popular product right now,” said Irwin. “A lot of customers have a medical card but choose delta-8. We have a lot of disabled vets that come in here, people that want pain relief. For the most part, people use it for pain or anxiety and depression.”

The story seems to be the same at Black Bear, and both Lester and Worsk stated that although they have their medical marijuana cards, they prefer to use the hemp products instead.

“We almost entirely switched over to using the products that we carry here,” said Lester. “It’s definitely been a really wonderful experience getting the experience that we need but without the intensity that medical cannabis can bring.”

Worsk said products like delta-8 are just the beginning of a burgeoning industry regarding lesser-known cannabinoids, including delta-10, THC-O, and CBG to name a few.

“People are realizing that they are just as, if not more effective for some of their ailments,” he stated. “These are naturally occurring cannabinoids that were lesser understood until recent times. That’s why you’re seeing a larger development of the products and the outlets you purchase the products from.”

Local Reception

Worsk said the reception from local residents has been positive, stating, “The most re-occurring comment is, ‘We’re glad that you’re here.’ I think understanding the culture of Clarion, that they were open to accepting a medical marijuana grow and dispensary here, although they weren’t awarded the permit.

“I think the community is ready for cannabis to be in the community as long as it’s done in a respectful and professional fashion.”

Black Bear informed local law enforcement of their presence, as well.

Worsk explained they invited a few local police officers in to get them familiarized with their products.

“They did not know what we were selling,” he said. “There were a couple of officers that were moving a street barricade, and I welcomed them in and gave them a brief description of the type of products that we’re going to be offering and offered to share information with them.”

Lester said it is important for people to be aware of the differences between their products and medical or illegal marijuana, especially with the hemp flower they sell.

“Hemp flower looks very similar to medical or recreational cannabis,” she said. “I think us explaining that helped them understand there is a bit more to learn, particularly how to decipher these products compared to something purchased illegally off the street.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.