 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Charges Filed Against Local Man Accused of Damaging Skill Machine, Attempting to Steal Money

Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a local man accused of damaging a skill machine in Shippenville and attempting to steal the money inside it.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Jon Frederick Mendenhall, of Shippenville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, Jon Mendenhall went to the Shippenville 24-Hour Laundromat and vandalized the Silver Falls Coin Drop machine in an attempt to steal money from inside the machine, but was unsuccessful.

The complaint states Mendenhall did approximately $50.00 damage to the machine.

The following charges were filed against Mendenhall through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on October 4:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on October 26 with Judge Schill presiding.

RELATED:

Police: Shippenville Man Damages Skill Machine, Attempts to Steal Money


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.