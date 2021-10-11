Charges Filed Against Local Man Accused of Damaging Skill Machine, Attempting to Steal Money

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a local man accused of damaging a skill machine in Shippenville and attempting to steal the money inside it.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Jon Frederick Mendenhall, of Shippenville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, Jon Mendenhall went to the Shippenville 24-Hour Laundromat and vandalized the Silver Falls Coin Drop machine in an attempt to steal money from inside the machine, but was unsuccessful.

The complaint states Mendenhall did approximately $50.00 damage to the machine.

The following charges were filed against Mendenhall through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on October 4:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on October 26 with Judge Schill presiding.

