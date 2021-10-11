Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tortellini Spinach Casserole

Spinach gives this popular casserole a fresh taste that will delight even those who say they don’t like spinach!

Ingredients

1 package (19 ounces) frozen cheese tortellini

1 pound sliced fresh mushrooms



1 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon onion powder1/4 teaspoon pepper1/2 cup butter, divided1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk1/2 pound brick or Muenster cheese, cubed3 packages (10 ounces each) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cook tortellini according to package directions.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, saute mushrooms, garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper in 1/4 cup butter until mushrooms are tender. Remove and keep warm.

-In the same skillet, combine milk and remaining butter. Bring to a gentle boil; stir in brick cheese until smooth.

-Drain tortellini; place in a large bowl. Stir in mushroom mixture and spinach. Add cheese sauce and toss to coat.

-Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Cover and bake for 15 minutes. Uncover; bake 5-10 minutes longer or until heated through and cheese is melted.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.