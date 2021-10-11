 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 02:10 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Painter

$11/Hr. Non-Exempt

Will train on 1st shift 7-3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift

Potential for 90 days temp to perm.

Duties:

  • Read work orders- analyze require paint operation
  • Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span
  • Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position
  • Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

  • Steel-toed shoes
  • Push/pull 40lbs
  • Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time
  • Pre-employment screening

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Temporary Assignment – Court Transcriptionist

$11-$12/hr Non-exempt

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Overall purpose of this position:

Through the use of an electronic recording system, records all spoken words during court proceedings including but not limited to testimony, opening and closing remarks of counsel, remarks of a judge, and sidebar conferences. May prepare a transcript from the verbatim recording.

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Maintenace Tech – Marienville

11 p.m – 7 a.m., $18/hr Non-Exempt
Temp to perm 90 days

  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must adhere to all safety policies

Required skills/experience:

  • Welding
  • PLC Troubleshooting
  • Hydraulics
  • Knowledge of belts, pulleys, and sprocket drive systems
  • Computer skills
  • Lock out Tag out procedures

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed boots
  • Must have general mathematical skills
  • Must abide by all safety protocols
  • Understand lockout protocols
  • Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
  • Count pieces in stacks
  • Tag bundles
  • Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
  • Clean machines when they are down
  • Maintain clean work spaces

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

all-season-logo


