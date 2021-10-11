Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Painter

$11/Hr. Non-Exempt

Will train on 1st shift 7-3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift

Potential for 90 days temp to perm.

Duties:

Read work orders- analyze require paint operation

Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

Steel-toed shoes

Push/pull 40lbs

Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time

Pre-employment screening

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Temporary Assignment – Court Transcriptionist

$11-$12/hr Non-exempt

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Overall purpose of this position:

Through the use of an electronic recording system, records all spoken words during court proceedings including but not limited to testimony, opening and closing remarks of counsel, remarks of a judge, and sidebar conferences. May prepare a transcript from the verbatim recording.

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Maintenace Tech – Marienville

11 p.m – 7 a.m., $18/hr Non-Exempt

Temp to perm 90 days

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must adhere to all safety policies

Required skills/experience:

Welding

PLC Troubleshooting

Hydraulics

Knowledge of belts, pulleys, and sprocket drive systems

Computer skills

Lock out Tag out procedures

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

