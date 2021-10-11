Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center
Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 02:10 PM
Clarion Psychiatric Center currently has openings for many positions at their facility.
Positions Include:
- Mental Health Technician
- Temporary Registered Nurse
- Director of Performance Improvement
- Nurse Supervisor (RN)
- Therapist
- LPN/LVN
- Activity Therapist
- Community Liaison
- Admissions Call Center Specialist
- Social Work Intern (MSW)
Visit https://jobs.uhsinc.com/clarion-psychiatric-center/jobs to learn more and apply.
