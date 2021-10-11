Floyd LeRoy Snyder, Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, October 8, 2021 at Titusville Healthcare.

He was born November 10, 1940 in Mercer, a son to the late Floyd LeRoy Snyder, Sr. and Myrtle (Heckathorne) Snyder.

He was a 1960 graduate of Oil City High School.

He worked at the Franklin Hospital as an orderly from 1960-61.

He then enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 through 1965. He was stationed in South Dakota as a radar air traffic controller.

Floyd coached minor league baseball, was an assistant scoutmaster for Oil City Boy Scout Troop 9, and was active in the Oil City Over 55 Softball League.

He was an avid deer hunter, hunting through his 79th year.

He also loved going to Fish Camp in the Spring and loved fishing with his grandchildren.

He attended the Oil City Wesleyan Methodist Church and taught an adult Sunday school class there.

He was also active with the Appalachian Youth Camp.

\Mr. Snyder worked at Oilwell Supply from 1965-96 before attending Venango Campus in 1996-99 to study Rehabilitative Science.

He then worked as an educational classroom aide with the Riverview IU6 for a number of years.

He worked at Four Star Pizza in Oil City from 2014 to 2020.

He was married in Homer City on June 28, 1969 to Patricia Ruth (Syster), and she survives.

Also surviving are three sons: Douglas Snyder and wife Pat (Crawford) Snyder, David Snyder and wife Jessica (Deets) Snyder, and Daniel Snyder and wife Ruth (Wilson) Snyder, all of Dempseytown; and three grandchildren: Scott, Baine, and Mark Snyder.

He is also survived by a sister, Shirley E. Snyder of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Kathy (Straub) Snyder-Hutchinson; two nieces, Melissa Ann (Snyder) Bensink and Tracy Lynn Snyder; two nephews, James Arthur Snyder, Jr. and Stephen Hutchinson; a grand-niece, Emily Marie Bensink; and a grand-nephew, Zack Bensink.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by a brother, James Arthur Snyder, Sr.

A visitation will be held Friday, October 15th from 10 a.m. until noon in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Friday at noon.

Rev. John Beers, Floyd’s cousin, will officiate.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Floyd’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.