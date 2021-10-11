Halloween Happenings: Trick-or Treat Times, Spooky Events, and More

A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.

However, along with fun holiday activities, the scare season also brings some dangers that can create harmful situations for families and their property.

Please consider these Halloween Safety Tips courtesy of Nationwide Insurance.

Provide adult supervision

Trick or treat is safer – not to mention more fun – in groups, and adult supervision is essential. So get together with other adults and make an evening of it. Bring cell phones for quick pictures and emergencies, but leave them in your pockets to avoid getting distracted.

Stay on the sidewalks

The thrill of the holiday often factors into accidents as excited kids rush from door to door. Keep children on the sidewalks, and shepherd them carefully when they need to cross the road. In areas without sidewalks, walk on the far edge of the road, facing traffic.

Carefully check candy

Check candy for choking hazards like gum and hard candies. Throw away any candy that is not sealed with a wrapper and avoid homemade treats received from strangers.

Costume safety tips

Choose bright, visible costumes

When selecting a costume, opt for the bright-colored outfits and add a touch of reflective tape to the material. Stick some reflective tape on their trick-or-treat bags as well so they can be easily spotted by motorists. Lastly, don’t forget to make sure they’re equipped with a flashlight or glow stick – must-have accessories for any costume.

Make sure costumes are well-fitted and safe

Being visible isn’t the only safety consideration for a costume. The right fit is just as important. Here’s some advice on keeping your child’s ensemble safe and secure:

• Prevent accidental tripping or entanglement by making sure costumes aren’t too big or long

• Avoid masks that block vision, but if your child wears one – it should have large eye, nose, and mouth openings. You can also op for makeup or face paint as an alternative

• Costumes, wigs, and accessories should contain a label indicating they are flame resistant

• Make sure accessories such as swords, canes, or sticks are not sharp or too long

Makeup safety

If makeup is a part of your child’s Halloween costume plans, make sure it is non-toxic and test it on a small area first. Before your child goes to bed, make sure to remove all makeup.

Home Safety Tips

Jack-o-lantern safety

Young children can paint or color their pumpkins instead of carving. Or have them draw a face with markers and an adult can do the carving. Use colorful glow sticks inside your Jack-o-lanterns instead of candles to prevent burns.

Home decoration safety

If you’re turning your home into a haunted house, keep safety in mind: make sure steps, sidewalks, porches, and paths are well-lit and free of decorations and holiday props. Keep decorations away from fireplaces and candles.

Take precaution against pranks and vandalism

Unfortunately, vandalism often increases during Halloween. That’s why taking these precautions is a good idea:

• If you’re going away during Halloween, make it seem like you’re still home by turning down the volume of your answering machine and phone, covering your garage windows, and leaving your curtains in normal positions with valuables out of sight.

• Install outdoor lighting (activated by a photocell or movement) to illuminate the area around your home during Halloween.

• Consider purchasing a security system that directly alerts police to intruders.

• Trim shrubs and large trees before Halloween so trespassers have fewer hiding spots.

• Make sure your homeowners’ insurance policy is up-to-date.

Car and driving safety tips

Use extra caution while driving

Drivers need to take particular care on this chaotic night. Keep your car parked if you can, but if you have to drive through a neighborhood, take it much slower than normal. Watch for kids who may dart between cars and into the road without looking. Read our Halloween Driving Safety Guide for more useful tips.

Protect your car

Cars are another common target of vandalism on Halloween. Here are some ways you can help secure your car:

• Park inside if you can on Halloween. Your garage is your best bet. If you do not have a garage you may want to consider investing in some outdoor lighting for your driveway and yard.

• Make sure your car is locked on Halloween. Oftentimes, vandals complete their missions with ease when doors are unlocked and windows are down/cracked.

• Consider a car alarm.

• Hide your valuables on Halloween. Don’t give thieves any extra incentive to break into your car.

TRICK-OR-TREAT SCHEDULES

CLARION COUNTY



Clarion Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



East Brady Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Farmington Township

When: TBA

Foxburg Borough

When: TBA

Hawthorn Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Knox Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Knox Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



New Bethlehem and South New Bethlehem Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Paint Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Rimersburg Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Salem Township

When: Saturday, October 30, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Shippenville Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sligo Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



St. Petersburg Borough

When: TBA



Strattanville

When: TBA



Washington Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

FOREST COUNTY





Marienville/Jenks Township

When: TBA



Tionesta Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.

JEFFERSON COUNTY



Brockway Borough

When: TBA



Brookville Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: The Halloween Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on October 30



Corsica Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, beginning at 6:00 p.m.



Punxsutawney Borough

When: TBA

Sigel

When: TBA

Falls Creek Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: The Halloween Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on October 31

VENANGO COUNTY



Clintonville Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: A Halloween Party will be held at the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department starting at 5 p.m.



Cooperstown Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cornplanter Township

When: TBA



Cranberry Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Emlenton Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Franklin

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Irwin Township

When: TBA



Oakland Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Oil City

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Pinegrove Township

When: TBA



Pleasantville Borough

When: Thursday, October 28, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Polk Borough

When: October 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



President Township

When: TBA



Richland Township

When: TBA Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Rouseville Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Rouseville Borough will be serving hotdogs and drinks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during trick or treat and handing out treats for the kids.



Sandycreek Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sugarcreek Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Utica Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

CLARION COUNTY

Trunk-or-Treat

Where: Eagle’s Park, Clarion

When: Wednesday, October 20, 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: This FREE event is sponsored by the Clarion Drug Free Coalition and the Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention.

Pumpkin Carving Contest

Where: Clarion Farmer’s Market, Main Street in Clarion in the parking lot next to the Clarion County Courthouse.

When: Saturday, October 23, 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Additional Information: Participants will be provided a pumpkin to carve with their own tools. One winner from each group will receive $10 market bucks and a special prize from Clarion Farmer’s Market vendors! Carved pumpkins will be judged by Facebook photo “likes” and announced Friday, October 29. Participants MUST pre-register by sending an email to [email protected]

Boos and Brews

Where: Lost In The Wilds Brewing, 21964 Pennsylvania 66, Shippenville

When: Friday & Saturday, October 22 & October 23, 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Lost In The Wilds Brewing is bringing back loads of spooky, haunted fun with their second annual Boos and Brews event. Cousin Maine Lobster and Rub and Tub BBQ will be there Friday with delicious food truck selections and Rub and Tub BBQ and Dad Bodz Burgers will be there Saturday. Lost in the Wilds will be serving the best brews and some spooky drink selections. Zacherl Farms will be running the haunted hayrides through the spooky fields. Appropriate clothing and shoes are recommended as the fields may be a little messy. Tickets are $10. More information is available here.

YMCA Trunk-or-Treat

Where: Clarion County YMCA Parking Lot

When: Saturday, October 30, 10:00 a.m. to noon

Additional Information: Free to all kids in the community!

LEAD Kid’s Halloween Party

Where: Gemmell Student Complex multipurpose room

When: Saturday, October 30, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Masks are required and parents must be present with their children. There will be clubs from Clarion University holding various Halloween themed crafts for children in the community to come enjoy.



Kids’ Halloween Parade

Where: Clarion Mall

When: Saturday, October 30, noon to 2:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Sponsored by: C-93 92.7FM/WWCH Radio 13 & Trinity Point Church

Halloween Town Event

Where: Emlenton Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Main Street Emlenton will be turning into a Halloween Town! There will be fun for all ages. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be vendors, costume contests, a parade, witch dances, the announcement of the business scarecrow/jack-o-lantern winner, great food and fantastic beer.

Piney Meadows Trunk or Treat

Where: Piney Meadows Park, 1346 Rt. 66 Limestone

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Free event, open to the public. More information is available here.

CRBC Halloween Costume Party

Where: Clarion River Brewing Company, 600 Main Street, Clarion

When: Saturday, October 30, 8:00 p.m. to midnight

Additional Information: Clarion River Brewing Company’s 4th Annual Halloween Costume Party will include live music with Bill Carey. The cover charge is $5 and will go toward the Edward J. Flannigan Memorial Scholarship. The first drink is free for anyone in costume.

Ghoul’s Day

Where: Redbank Valley Community Center

When: Saturday, October 30, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Vendors will be set up in the Redbank Valley Community Center for this family-friendly event. Children are encouraged to wearing their costumes.



Cathedral by Candlelight

Where: Forest Cathedral in Cook Forest, 113 River Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217-0120

When: Saturday, October 30, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Want to experience something different this year for Halloween instead of the standard “trick-or-treaters”? Walk back in time with us into the depths of the Forest Cathedral with a historical character from the past. Come view the ancient forest as we walk beneath the giants by candlelight. Either a French Marine from the 1750’s who saw these massive trees 250 years ago, or a lumberman from the 1800’s will be there to guide us. The program starts at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom. Bring your flashlights!

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Trunk or Treat Harvest Festival

Where: Brookville Church of God, 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville

When: Saturday, October 23, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY

Trick or Treat Night at Animatronica Haunted Attraction

Where: Animatronica Haunted Attraction at the Cranberry Mall

When: Saturday, October 23, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Enjoy family-friendly trick-or-treating with the lights on and no monsters.

Downtown Trick or Treat for the Kids

Where: 1200 Block of Liberty Street, Franklin

When: Friday, October 29, 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Additional Information: The City of Franklin, Northwest Bank will have special bags to distribute with treats and some will have $5 bills. Franklin Retail Association will also contribute something special for the bag. Downtown Businesses will also be out passing out goodies to the kids.

YMCA Trunk or Treat

Where: YMCA Dek Hockey parking lot in Hasson Heights

When: Saturday, October 30, 10:00 a.m. to noon

Additional Information: Anyone interested in helping is asked to email Sarah Schwab at [email protected] with your name/group name/business name and phone number.

Halloween Town Event

Where: Emlenton Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Main Street Emlenton will be turning into a Halloween Town! There will be fun for all ages. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be vendors, costume contests, a parade, witch dances, the announcement of the business scarecrow/jack-o-lantern winner, great food and fantastic beer.

Halloween Party

Where: Franklin VFW, 411 9th Street, Franklin

When: Saturday, October 30, 7:00 p.m.

Additional Info:Come rock with Dead Level for Halloween. There will be a costume contest. Cover charge $10 for members, $15 for non-members, veterans free with proof of veteran status.

