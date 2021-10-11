Hearing Continued for Clarion Man Charged With Intentionally Running Over Dog

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was recently continued for a Clarion man who is accused of intentionally running over a dog belonging to a family member during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 56-year-old Daniel Edward Zacherl, of Clarion, was continued on Tuesday, October 5, and is scheduled to resume at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2.

He faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Felony 3



– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2– DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (Bar .10 – <.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely - 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary He is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail. The charges stem from a domestic incident that took place in June in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:48 p.m. on June 19, a known victim reported that Daniel Zacherl had entered his residence and shoved him to the ground.

The complaint indicates police then arrived at the scene and found a white dog lying on its side in the middle of the driveway, panting heavily, and unable to get up. They then found a trail of dog hair from the dog’s location to where Zacherl’s vehicle was parked.

The owner of the white dog is the victim who initially contacted police.

When police interviewed the victim, he reported that Zacherl had come into his residence and began yelling at him and making accusations. The victim told police that Zacherl then grabbed him by the shirt with both hands and shoved him to the ground.

Police then interviewed Zacherl, who reportedly had a moderate odor of alcohol on his person and his breath. He reportedly also had slurred speech and glassy eyes, and when questioned, admitted that he had started drinking around 2:00 p.m. that day, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Zacherl told police he drove to the victim’s house from his residence. When asked about the dog lying in the driveway, Zacherl reportedly told police he didn’t know what had happened. However, when police asked if he ran over the dog, Zacherl reportedly said he “did not try to avoid it.” When asked more directly a second time, he admitted that he did run over the dog.

Zacherl was then asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

The complaint indicates he did not perform the tests as instructed and demonstrated signs of impairment consistent with being under the influence. He then submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) which gave a positive result for the presence of alcohol.

Zacherl was then placed into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw. Later blood test results showed a BAC of 0.127%, according to the complaint.

The victim’s dog was taken to Butler Veterinary Associates and was found to have suffered a broken back caused by Zacherl running over it. The dog subsequently had to be euthanized, the complaint states.

The veterinary bill was $430.95, the complaint notes.

Zacherl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29.

