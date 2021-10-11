House Catches Fire After Dog Reaching for Food Turns On Burner

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say three people were displaced after their home was damaged in a fire that occurred early Saturday morning in Piney Township.

According to Kyle Klein, Chief of Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened at a residence on Coleman Road in Piney Township, Clarion County, and was called in around 3:09 a.m. on Saturday.

Along with Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Rimersburg Hose Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Perry Township Fire Department, East Brady Ambulance Service, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, and Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company was placed on stand-by.

Klein said that when crews arrived at the scene, they found the fire contained mainly to the kitchen of the residence.

Of the three residents, one female, who had been upstairs sleeping at the time the fire broke out, had exited the residence, and two other residents were initially unaccounted for.

After extinguishing the fire in the kitchen, the crews then began a search of the residence, but were unable to locate the two other individuals. However, Klein reported the two other residents then arrived in a vehicle a short time later.

While all of the residents were unharmed, a dog in the residence did perish in the fire, according to Klein.

He reported that the cause of the fire was also determined to be related to the dog.

Klein said an investigation found the dog had jumped onto a counter in an attempt to reach food there and had inadvertently turned on a burner on the electric range. The burner then caused a pizza box to ignite, and the fire spread to the area around the range.

Although the fire damage was contained to the kitchen area, Klein noted there was extensive smoke damage to the other portions of the residence.

However, he reported the displaced residents were able to stay on the property, due to having a camper nearby they can utilize until the residence is habitable again.

The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.