 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

James R. Slagle, Sr.

Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 05:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dzjmFftILsNLB4yqJames R. Slagle, Sr., 88, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his residence.

Born on September 1, 1933, at home in South Bethlehem, he was a son of the late James B. Slagle and Matilda (Huffman) Slagle.

He married Helen J. (Brooks) at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion by Reverend Ralph Richardson on June 9, 1957.

Jim was a hydroelectric worker at the Piney Station site at Piney Dam.

He was a member of the Leasure Run United Methodist Church.

He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War.

Jim was a fan of the local football games and when he was able, he attended them.

He was the last of his high school group supporters who would stand by the fence and watch the Redbank Valley High School football games.

He loved animals, enjoyed doing yard work and landscaping.

He also liked watching the Pirates and Steeler games.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, of Summerville, a son, James R. Slagle, Jr. and his wife, Lynette, of Knox, three grandchildren, Matthew J. Slagle and his wife, Kristen, Kristen L. Radaker and her husband, Mark, and Katie N. Sayers, four great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, Rodney Sayers and his wife, Heidi, of Summerville, siblings, Carl Slagle of Brookville and Shelva Rearick, of New Bethlehem, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol L. Sayers and a brother, Kenneth Slagle.

A private funeral service will be held at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Pastor Mike Shaffer officiating.

Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.