James R. Slagle, Sr., 88, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his residence.

Born on September 1, 1933, at home in South Bethlehem, he was a son of the late James B. Slagle and Matilda (Huffman) Slagle.

He married Helen J. (Brooks) at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion by Reverend Ralph Richardson on June 9, 1957.

Jim was a hydroelectric worker at the Piney Station site at Piney Dam.

He was a member of the Leasure Run United Methodist Church.

He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War.

Jim was a fan of the local football games and when he was able, he attended them.

He was the last of his high school group supporters who would stand by the fence and watch the Redbank Valley High School football games.

He loved animals, enjoyed doing yard work and landscaping.

He also liked watching the Pirates and Steeler games.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, of Summerville, a son, James R. Slagle, Jr. and his wife, Lynette, of Knox, three grandchildren, Matthew J. Slagle and his wife, Kristen, Kristen L. Radaker and her husband, Mark, and Katie N. Sayers, four great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, Rodney Sayers and his wife, Heidi, of Summerville, siblings, Carl Slagle of Brookville and Shelva Rearick, of New Bethlehem, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol L. Sayers and a brother, Kenneth Slagle.

A private funeral service will be held at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Pastor Mike Shaffer officiating.

Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

