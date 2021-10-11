 

Local Bartender Sentenced to Probation for Drinking on the Job

Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

drink-bar-liquorKNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local bartender was sentenced to six months’ probations for consuming alcohol while tending a bar.

On Wednesday, October 6, President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced Jenna Marie Welsh, 35, of Brookville, to six months of probation for one count of Consumption of Liquor While Tending Bar, an unrated misdemeanor.

Welsh pleaded guilty to the above charge on July 7.

As a result of the plea agreement, six counts of Consumption of Liquor While Tending Bar were dismissed.

Police say the charges stem from an investigation that occurred at a bar on Main Street in Knox on May 4, 2019.

Local Bartender Facing Charge for Drinking on the Job


