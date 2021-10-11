Margot K. Johnston, 83, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, died early Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

She was born on October 11, 1937 in DuBois, a daughter to the late Carl LeRoy and Myrtle (Kirkwood) Jacobson.

She was a 1955 graduate of DuBois Area High School.

She attended Seneca United Methodist Church and enjoyed having lunch out with her church friends following worship.

Margot enjoyed old movies and reading, and was a well-known patron at the Oil City Library.

Following high school, she became employed as a telephone switchboard operator for Bell Telephone Company in DuBois and worked there until starting a family and becoming a dedicated homemaker.

She was married in DuBois on February 6, 1965 to Earl W. Johnston, and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2010.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Webster and her husband David of Oil City; three grandchildren: Dan Dunkel and his wife Brenda of Oil City, Nicole Dunkel and her companion Ben Grove of Sharon, and Mike Dunkel of Sharon; and three great-grandchildren: Erin Everett, Brayden Dunkel, and Cole Dunkel.

Also surviving are two sisters, Myrna Clouser and Jane Jacobson, both of DuBois; a brother, John Jacobson and his wife Garnet of DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margot was preceded in death by a brother, James Jacobson; and a brother-in-law, Fred Clouser.

Visitation will be held Tuesday (Oct. 12th) from 6 – 8 p.m. and Wednesday (Oct. 13th) from 10 – 11 a.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Zayzay Kpadeh, pastor of Seneca United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oil City Library, 2 Central Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

To express online condolences to Margot’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

