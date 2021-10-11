Paul E. Rapp Sr., 69, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Born June 21, 1952 in Clarion he was the son of Leanus and Irene Hartle Rapp.

He was a graduate of North Clarion High School.

On May 10, 1980 he was married to Sheryl J. Palmer Rapp who preceded him in death on February 15, 2021.

Paul worked for Devonian Resources where he was an equipment operator and truck driver.

In his free time Paul enjoyed hunting, going to breakfast with his brothers, watching Westerns and spending time with his family. Paul was also a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

Paul is survived by his children: Amelia Rapp of WA; Paul Rapp Jr. and wife Melissa of Reno; Gerald Rapp and wife Lisa of Tionesta; Denver Rapp and wife Sarah of Brookville. Grandchildren also surviving: Egan and Lincoln Rapp; Madison, Klyie, and Waylon Rapp; Harley, Aspen, Summer Ellenberger. Siblings surviving include Richard “Dick” Rapp and his wife Ruth of Tionesta, Frank Rapp and his wife Bonnie of Venus, Bob Rapp and his wife Cindy of Tionesta, Kathryn Larrow of Tylersburg, Harold Rapp and his wife Patricia of Miola, and Barbara Buzard of Knox. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sheryl, and his siblings: Albert Rapp, Ethel Sharpe, George Rapp, Dorothy Caltagarone, Anna Snyder, Gerald Rapp, Charles Rapp, and David Rapp.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6-8 pm.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

