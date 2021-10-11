 

Police Investigating Burglary in Venus Area

Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newPINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that took place late last week in the Venus area.

Around 2:59 p.m. on Friday, October 8, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Marsh Lane in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for a report of a burglary at a residence belonging to a known 55-year-old male victim from Venus after the victim discovered the front door of the residence was open.

Police say the burglary occurred sometime between 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, and 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, when the victim was not present.

According to police, unknown individual(s) attempted to gain access to the residence through a back window by unknown methods, and when that attempt failed, the individual(s) gained access through a front window by unknown methods. Once inside, the individual(s) rummaged through the victim’s personal belongings then fled the scene through the front door.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Marvin, of the Franklin-based State Police, at 814-676-6596.


