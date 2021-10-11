Say What?!: British Man Sets New Guinness World Record for Fastest Lawnmower

SHROPSHIRE, England – A British man recently set a new Guinness World Record by building a riding lawn mower that reaches a speed of 143.19 mph.

Tony Edwards, a mechanical engineer from St. Martins, Shropshire, England, built the racing lawnmower entirely from scratch.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.