Scenes from the Butler Health System Clarion Hospital ALF Parade

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Photos captured on Saturday, October 9, at the 2021 Butler Health System Clarion Hospital Autumn Leaf Festival Tournament of Leaves Parade by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

(A full photo gallery from this event is online at https://galleries.propointmedia.com/2021alfparade)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.