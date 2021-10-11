 

State Police Calls: Soda Bottles Thrown at Car; Harassment Incident

Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Disorderly Conduct in Monroe Township

According to police, around 10:18 a.m. on October 8, an incident of disorderly conduct occurred at a location on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 27-year-old Medinah Hall, of Clarion, reportedly threw two Canada Dry bottles at a known 43-year-old female victim from Parker’s car and threatened the victim with physical harm.

Harassment in Clarion Township

According to police, a domestic incident involving harassment took place at a location on Fraternity Drive in Clarion Township around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7.

Police say the incident involved a 20-year-old Clarion man and a known 16-year-old female victim from Clarion.

The investigation is ongoing.


