State Police Issue Warning After Area Man Scammed Out of $4,500

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (ETY) – DuBois-based State Police have issued a warning after an area man was scammed out of $4,500.00.

According to DuBois-based State Police, around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, a known 56-year-old male victim from Brockway received a phone call from a suspect who identified himself as “Sgt. Jackson” of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspect reportedly told the victim he would be arrested due to not responding to arrest warrants if he did not pay $45,000.00. The victim told the suspect he did not have $45,000.00 and the suspect then stated he would accept $4,500.00 for bail.

Police say the victim ultimately provided the suspect with $4,500.00 via pay pack credit cards.

According to police, this has the potential to be a re-occurring scam.

The Pennsylvania State Police are advising the local community that they do not personally contact individuals and request money for any kind of payment.

Anyone who receives a similar call is advised not to respond.

