Up to the Task(er): Redbank Valley’s Ashton Kahle Fitting the Bill on Special Teams

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When asked if he knew who Steve Tasker was, Ashton Kahle was a bit stumped.

“I’ve heard of him,” Kahle said. “But, I really don’t know too much about him.”

Kahle should look up Tasker on YouTube. The Redbank Valley sophomore plays a lot like the former Buffalo Bills’ special teams ace.

In the early 1990s, there was no one better on special teams than Tasker, who had a penchant for making tackles on virtually every kick coverage as a gunner. He was also a dangerous punt and kickoff return man when given the chance.



So good at his job, the NFL created a position in the Pro Bowl just for him. He made seven Pro Bowls in his career, and there is a groundswell of support for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kahle is good at his job, too. So good at his job, in fact, Kahle has made a big impact for the red-hot Bulldogs this season. Kahle has been as dangerous as anyone on the field.

“He’s a huge weapon,” said Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold. “If you watch him on our special teams, he’s on the kickoff team and basically his job is to make a tackle on every kick, and that’s pretty much what he’s done.”

He’s good at tackling returners. The other team isn’t so good at tackling him as one, however.

Kahle had another punt return for a touchdown against Bucktail on Friday night, this one from 72 yards out. It was his second consecutive game with a punt return score and his fourth this season.

He’s now averaging close to 30 yards per punt return.

“He’s lightning fast,” Gold said. “He’s a weapon, no doubt, when you have a kid that fast.”

Kahle, though, is torn about what is his favorite part about playing special teams.

Returning kicks is cool and all — especially when he’s been doing it. Kahle has been breaking the back of the opponent with punt return touchdowns early in games.

His punt return at Smethport in a showdown of two of the top Class A teams in District 9 last week gave Redbank an early 8-0 lead and momentum. This week at Bucktail, he did it again, returning a punt at the end of the Bucks’ first possession for a score.

“I feel it definitely changes the outcome of the game,” Kahle said. “It changes the mentality that the team has. It’s a big change when you do it on the first drive of the game. It felt amazing, and that gave us a lot of momentum going forward.”

Kahle, though, also loves sprinting down the field, seeking out opposing returners and delivering a wallop.

“I’m not even going to lie to you — returns are good and all, but you know, there’s no better feeling than just going down and cracking someone and setting the tone on the kickoff,” he said.

Kahle also plays safety but hasn’t played much on offense.

Redbank is deep at the skill positions on that side of the ball, but one of the main reasons why Kahle has played offense sparingly so far is because he’s too valuable on special teams.

“Honestly, a lot of times that special teams unit is where you’re trying to get some of your young guys some playing time and other guys a break,” Gold said. “We actually tell Ash that’s his most important role on the team is to fly down the field and make tackles on those plays. And, you know, he does an excellent job at it.”

It’s a job Kahle takes a lot of pride in.

He noticed early on that his speed was a tremendous asset when it came to returning kicks, as well as covering them.

But, speed alone wasn’t enough. Kahle said he developed the proper mentality to play special teams.

“I just feel like no one can guard me or touch me (when I’m covering kicks),” Kahle said. “I just look at it as I’m setting my defense up in a good position. We’re getting good field position to start on defense.”

As far as returning kicks, he has the same belief.

Even if he’s not scoring, he’s giving his team good field position.

Kahle said he won’t mind it, either, if teams decide not to kick to him. He sees that as the ultimate sign of respect.

“I mean, I hope they keep kicking it to me,” he said, chuckling. “I’ve taken four punts back, so you’d think they’d think I’m pretty dangerous back there, so I’d assume that they would start to kick away from me. If not, I’ll keep taking them back.”



