 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Accident in Summerville Borough

Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Summerville Borough on Saturday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident happened on Heathville Road, at its intersection with State Street, in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, around 10:51 a.m. on Saturday, October 9.

Police say an SUV missed the curve in the roadway, traveled into the oncoming lane, knocked down a street safety mirror, and went into the front yards of two houses before fleeing the scene without reporting the accident.

Police are looking for the involved vehicle, which is believed to be a dark grey SUV with front passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.