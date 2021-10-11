Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Accident in Summerville Borough

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Summerville Borough on Saturday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident happened on Heathville Road, at its intersection with State Street, in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, around 10:51 a.m. on Saturday, October 9.

Police say an SUV missed the curve in the roadway, traveled into the oncoming lane, knocked down a street safety mirror, and went into the front yards of two houses before fleeing the scene without reporting the accident.

Police are looking for the involved vehicle, which is believed to be a dark grey SUV with front passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.

