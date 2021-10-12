A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

