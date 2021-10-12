 

Area Woman Charged With Leaving THC ‘Gummies,’ Drug Paraphernalia Accessible to Children Due Back in Court Today

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

THC marijuana gummy candyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman facing child endangerment and related charges for reportedly leaving THC “gummies” and drug paraphernalia accessible to small children is due back in court today.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old Kayla Joy Stitt, of St. Petersburg, that was continued on September 14 is scheduled to resume at 10:00 a.m. on October 12 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

She faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident in St. Petersburg Borough in April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 20, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Main Street in St. Petersburg for a report of individual smoking marijuana in front of children.

Police then spoke to a known witness who reported seeing multiple individuals smoking marijuana in front of Kayla Joy Stitt‘s children inside her residence, including Stitt herself.

Stitt subsequently gave police permission to search her residence, the complaint indicates.

Police then found a THC pen and capsule, a grinder, a blunt cutter, a glass smoking pipe, a bong, burnt marijuana “roaches,” and edible cannabis gummies inside the residence, according to the complaint.

All of the items were found laying out in the open and accessible to the children.

The complaint also indicates that the THC “gummies” resemble gummy candies that any individual could purchase from a store.

According to a second complaint, Shane Gilbert, who was at the residence when the search took place, was patted down and was found to be in possession of a small plastic container of marijuana.

Stitt was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 8:00 a.m. on September 2.


