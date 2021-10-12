Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Eggs Lorraine

Easy and elegant – this will become one of your favorite special-occasion dishes!

Ingredients

4 slices Canadian bacon

2 slices Swiss cheese



4 large eggs2 tablespoons sour cream1/8 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepperMinced chives, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Coat 2 shallow oval 1-1/2-cup baking dishes with cooking spray. Line with Canadian bacon; top with cheese. Carefully break 2 eggs into each dish.

-In a small bowl, whisk sour cream, salt, and pepper until smooth; drop by teaspoonfuls onto eggs.

-Bake, uncovered, until eggs are set, 25-30 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with chives.

