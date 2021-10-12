 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Eggs Lorraine

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Easy and elegant – this will become one of your favorite special-occasion dishes!

Ingredients

4 slices Canadian bacon
2 slices Swiss cheese

4 large eggs
2 tablespoons sour cream
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Minced chives, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Coat 2 shallow oval 1-1/2-cup baking dishes with cooking spray. Line with Canadian bacon; top with cheese. Carefully break 2 eggs into each dish.

-In a small bowl, whisk sour cream, salt, and pepper until smooth; drop by teaspoonfuls onto eggs.

-Bake, uncovered, until eggs are set, 25-30 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with chives.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


