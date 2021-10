Clarion County Reports 112 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths Since Friday; Seven New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, October 8.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 4,372 while the death toll increased to 112.

Neighboring Forest County reported seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,552 and leaving the death toll at 23.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 and 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, there were 16,287 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,486,134.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Eight Days

10/9/21 through 10/12/21 – 16,287

10/8/21 – 5,583

10/7/21 – 5,819

10/6/21 – 5,058

10/5/21 – 4,019

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 8053 175 8228 180 Butler 23364 398 23762 476 (5 new) Clarion 4260 112 4372 112 (2 new) Clearfield 10438 169 10607 184 Crawford 9998 175 10173 176 (1 new) Elk 3784 75 3859 51 Forest 1545 7 1552 23 Indiana 8268 135 8403 210 (1 new) Jefferson 4440 110 4550 112 McKean 4687 102 4789 81 (2 new) Mercer 12618 198 12816 303 Venango 5656 135 5791 118 Warren 3534 81 3615 117

There are 2,967 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 670 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 – Oct. 7 stood at 9.6%.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, there were 151 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,058 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is more than 9 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, 2020, there were a total of 778 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,046 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Oct. 9, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Oct. 9, 69.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 total vaccine doses, including 277,081 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.

6,297,593 people are fully vaccinated; with 11,220 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 233,867 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,574,761 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 77,592 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,598 cases among employees, for a total of 94,190 at 1,635 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,198 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 31,508 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Non-profit organizations, childcare and educational institutions can now apply for the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program which supports grassroots outreach efforts including local media buys, creation of outreach and training materials, sponsorship of vaccine-related community events, equipment rental to assist with setting vaccine appointments, and more.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

