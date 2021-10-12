Clarion Hospital Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 53 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, October 11, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/10/2021: 15,455

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,989

Positives: 2,646

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/10/2021: 66,251

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 22,416

Positives: 7,169

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/11/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 44 patients. 0 suspected. 44 confirmed. 12 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 10/07/2021, three deaths on 10/08/2021, and one death on 10/09/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

