David Allan Hollis Sr., 72, of Reynoldsville passed away in his home in the early hours of October 10, 2021.

Born on October 23, 1948 in Manns Choice, Bedford County, he was the last surviving and youngest of five sons to Cordelia (Evans) Hollis and Frank R. Hollis.

When David was only an infant, a fire broke out in their Manns Choice home. The house was a total loss and David would have perished with it if it weren’t for his older brother Frank, who ran back into the chaos to rescue his baby brother. This selfless act was a deed that Dave often spoke about and was a life debt that he felt he could never truly repay. Soon after the fire, the family then settled in Soldier, Jefferson County.

He graduated from DuBois High School in 1967 and, as the Vietnam War was in full swing, got his draft notice the very next day. The draft, like for many, derailed his life and although he was reluctant he followed in the footsteps of his brothers and answered his country’s call. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Zellers Destroyer and then later on the USS Grand Canyon. Though honorable, he kept most of his time in the service to himself. He suffered from PTSD and struggled with depression for the remainder of his life.

When he returned home he would meet the love of his life, Mary M. (Uplinger) Hollis. The couple was married on Oct. 21 1972.

In those early years Dave worked a variety of jobs including Geer Tree Service and Asplundh until eventually working for Owens-Illinois in Brockway until his retirement in 2005.

He was an avid hunter for several years and enjoyed taking his children for long walks in the woods.

His favorite show was MASH and he liked listening to the Sunday Morning Polka Party on the radio while tinkering in his garage.

He also liked woodworking and making crafts that he would give to his family.

He’ll be remembered as his family’s biggest cheerleader, always supportive in whatever path they embarked on.

Dave was an immensely private man and although struggled with his own demons, never failed to be a shoulder to stand on or lend an ear to listen.

In his later years, particularly with the births of his grandchildren, a part of Dave seemed renewed and vibrant and he spent his final time on earth truly happy.

Surviving is his wife of nearly fifty years, Mary (Uplinger) Hollis of Reynoldsville, his son David A. (Heather) Hollis, Jr. of Clarion, his daughter, Dana M. (John) Kramer of Brookville. A mother-in-law, Jean Uplinger of Reynoldsville, a brother-in-law, Thomas (Darlene) Uplinger of Reynoldsville, a sister-in-law Lorrie (Donald) Hollis of Falls Creek, and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his five beloved grandchildren; Emily and Nathan Kramer of Brookville, and Blake, Bram, and Bowie Hollis of Clarion.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his four brothers, respectively; Robert Hollis of Bedford, Frank Hollis of Biloxi MS, Donald Hollis of Falls Creek and Rodger Hollis of San Francisco, CA.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 4pm to 8 pm at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 15, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Sam Bundy.

Interment will take place at Center Hill Cemetery, Knox Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

