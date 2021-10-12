Deadline to Register to Vote in November 2 Election Quickly Approaching

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid today reminded Pennsylvanians that they have one week – until Oct. 18 – to register to vote in the November municipal election.

“All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote still have time to register and make their voice heard in the Nov. 2 municipal election, but they should not delay,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “Pennsylvanians can quickly and easily register to vote, check the status of their registration, and apply for a mail ballot online at vote.pa.gov.”

In addition to applying for a new registration through the state’s convenient online voter registration (OVR) site, the OVR system can also be used to update an existing voter record with new information, such as a change of name or address.

Individuals wishing to register to vote in the November 2 election must be:

– A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.

– A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election.

– At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

Voters also are encouraged to use the online system to confirm their registration status prior to the deadline. The site provides county election office contact information and a polling place locator.

Pennsylvania voters have the option of voting by mail, voting now in person by mail ballot, or voting in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Nov. 2, Pennsylvania voters will elect judges on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, County Common Pleas Courts, and Philadelphia Municipal Court, as well as county, school board, and local officials, such as mayors, city and borough council members, township commissioners and supervisors, magisterial district judges, and precinct election officials.

“Whichever voting option you choose – by mail, early in person by mail ballot, or at the polls on Election Day – the important thing is to get out and vote,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “The local officials elected in municipal elections make the decisions that affect voters’ daily lives.”

The Department of State’s website vote.pa.gov also offers printable voter registration applications and tips for first-time voters.

For more information on voter registration, voting and elections call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-868-3772, visit vote.pa.gov or follow along on social media with the hashtag #ReadyToVotePA.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.