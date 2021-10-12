Mrs. Doris A. Wheeling, 89, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Doris was born on October 15, 1931 in Troy Center to the late Howard and Mary Henry Bunce.

She married Edward J. Wheeling on February 7, 1953 at Troy Center United Methodist Church.

She was a graduate of Colestock High, Class of 1949.

Doris was a homemaker and had worked G.C. Murphy’s in her younger years.

She was a member of the Chapmanville Community Church, and the former Eastern Star Titusville Chapter.

She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her husband Ed of Titusville; three children, Debra A. Mercer and husband Gregory S. of Acworth, GA, Vicky L. Wheeling of Warren, and Paul Wheeling and wife Kathy of Guys Mills; eight grandchildren, Ryan E. Mercer and wife Rachel of Acworth, GA, Renee L. Morton and husband Brett of Dallas, GA, Rachel A. Connell and husband Casey of Dallas, GA, Tonya McGrath and husband Dan of Warren, Brian Bucholtz of Pittsburgh, Brett Bucholtz of Florida, Paul Weaver of Pittsburgh, and Christopher Weaver of South Point, OH; thirteen great grandchildren, Scott, Cameron, Caroline, Cain, Tyler, Mackenzie, Caleb, Aiden, Daniel, Max, Logan, Marilyn, and Lane; a sister Ruth Preston of Diamond; a sister in law Karen Piszczek and husband Joe of Sherman, NY; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was a preceded in death by a daughter Kimberly J. Ravis; three sisters, Dot Eddy, Betty Colgan, Phyliss Humes; and a brother Nelson Bunce.

No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Inurnment will be at Troy Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.