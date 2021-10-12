 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Edward J. Sheffer

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bO1XgYsYkWn9SEdward J. Sheffer, 77, of Franklin, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, Emlenton area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Autumn Grove.

Born on March 19, 1944, he was the son of the late Louise Peters Sheffer Leary and Bern Sheffer. He later married Pamela “Pam” Bottomley.

Ed worked for over 40 years as a truck driver.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Transportation Specialist E-2. He was also a Vietnam War Veteran and earned many medals in the time that he had served.

Ed was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 1835 in Franklin.

In his free time, he enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers and Pirates.

Most of his Sundays consisted of him watching football games.

He was also Protestant by faith.

Ed is survived by his wife; Pamela Bottomley, his 2 children; Patrick Sheffer of Rimersburg and Scott (Julie) Sheffer of Cincinnati, OH., and his 4 grandchildren; Eyon Sheffer of Rimersburg, and Matthew, Kaci, and Benjamin Sheffer of Cincinnati.

He is also survived by his sister, Linda Spoonamore of Indianapolis, his aunt, Velma Stewart of West Freedom, along with his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Ranney, and his Grandfather Burton Peters

Per the family’s wishes, a memorial service will take place at a later date in November.

The H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the V.E.T.S Honor Guard (PO Box 137 Franklin, PA 16323) or the VFW Post 1835 (415 9th Street Franklin, PA 16323).

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.