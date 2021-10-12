Eva Ruth Shaffer, 98, of Brookville, died peacefully in her sleep on October 9, 2021, at the McKinley Health Center, Brookville, PA.

Born October 27, 1922, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Luella Gibson Bartley.

She was a 1940 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

She was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale, PA, where for many years she served in the Ladies Aid and sang in the church choir.

On February 14,1946, she married Harry D. Shaffer who preceded her in death on November 20, 2012, after 66 years of marriage.

She worked at the Sylvania Plant in Brookville during the war.

She also worked in the cafeteria at Clarion University for many years.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and her greatest joy was cooking and baking for her family, especially during holidays and gatherings.

She is survived by her sons Daniel (Jane) of Brookville, Timothy (Georgann) of Estero, Florida, daughter Wendy Walters of Mechanicsburg, PA, her brother John Bartley of Galesburg, IL, 6 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Private services will be held at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, PA. followed by interment at the Shannondale Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Ruth’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

