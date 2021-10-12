Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor I, Mental Health

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Treatment Supervisor I in the Mental Health Unit at their Marienville, PA facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $45,000 a year

$5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Treatment Supervisor I is to oversee the facilitation of the activities of the Mental Health treatment unit. The Treatment Supervisor I ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed.

Essential Functions:

Assists with maintenance of employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Supervises and participates with clients in daily programmatic activities.

Instructs clients in daily programmatic activities and ensures compliance within specific program/facility rules and regulations.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Evaluates and communicates with training department the training needs of the department to include new hire orientation and recertification needs of direct care team members.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Assists with interviews and contributes to the selection of the most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Serves as a role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

