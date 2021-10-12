Hearing for Clarion Man Accused in Criminal Mischief, Identity Theft Incident Set for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing a hearing today on criminal mischief and other charges for allegedly throwing rocks and damaging two cars in July.

Court documents indicate that 30-year-old Donnell Kent Armour is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, on the following charges:

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Identity Theft, Misdemeanor 1



– Driving Without a License, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000.00 monetary bail

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in July in the Borough of Clarion.

Details of the case:

Clarion Borough Police responded to a location on Main Street around 1:35 p.m. on July 26 for a report of rocks being thrown at a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

At the scene, police found a blue Mitsubishi Outlander – which was parked in a rear lot near Merle Road – had been damaged, with several dents with paint chips missing along the driver’s side front and rear doors.

Police then discovered a 2019 Audi that was parked in the American Legion parking lot, just across from the Mitsubishi, also had two small dents in the front bumper, the complaint states.

Police spoke to the owner of the Mitsubishi who reported she had seen Donnell Armour causing the damage to the vehicles, according to the complaint.

The owner of the vehicle told police she was standing at a kitchen window, looking out of it while making a sandwich, when she noticed Armour’s white Nissan traveling east on Merle Road. She reported Armour then stopped, got out of the vehicle, picked up a handful of rocks, and threw them at her Mitsubishi. She indicated she then ran to the parking lot, but Armour and his vehicle were already gone when she got there.

She told police she knew for certain it was Armour who was driving the white Nissan and had thrown the rocks at her vehicle because she had seen him and the vehicle before. The victim said the Nissan that Armour drives has dark-tinted windows and is owned by his ex-girlfriend, who is from the Scranton area. She also told police that Armour lives with a known woman she had not been “getting along” with recently.

Police then went to speak to the owner of the damaged Audi who said he had been inside the American Legion and was contacted by the owner of the Mitsubishi when he was leaving. He indicated he then checked his vehicle and found the two dents on the driver’s side front bumper.

After clearing the scene, police went to an apartment building on East Main Street, where they found a white 2020 Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows in the parking area. A check of the registration found the vehicle belonged to a woman from Scranton, Pa.

Police then spoke to the apartment manager and found that “Abdullah Duncan” and the known woman that the victim had mentioned rented an apartment there. The manager also told police that they had seen “Duncan” leaving the parking lot around noon. The manager showed police the lease agreement the known woman and “Duncan” had signed.

According to the complaint, when police showed the manager a photo of Armour, the manager identified him as the individual renting the apartment with the known woman.

The complaint notes that Armour used Duncan’s identity, birthdate, and social security number on a residential lease agreement.

Police then proceeded to the apartment to speak with Armour.

The known woman answered the door and told police that Armour had gone to the store. However, she reportedly refused to fully open the door, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, police also found that Armour’s driver’s license had expired in October of 2020.

On August 26, the owner of the Mitsubishi provided police with a damage estimate showing $2,602.41 in damage to her vehicle. The owner of the Audi also provided a damage estimate showing $2,008.51 damage to his vehicle, for a total estimate of $4,610.92 in damages to the vehicles.

Armour was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.