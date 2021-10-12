Katherine “Kit” (Bernstein) Heginbotham was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.

She left this world unexpectedly on October 9, 2021 at the age of 42 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Kit was born to Jeffrey and Christine (Miller) Bernstein on October 18, 1978.

After graduating high school, she was looking forward to being independent and out on her own.

She began working as a medical biller at Butler Pediatrics following high school and bought her first house shortly after. She worked at Butler Pediatrics for 10 years.

In the midst of moving out on her own and working, she married her high school sweetheart, Steve Heginbotham, on October 16, 2004.

When two of the best days of her life occurred, Owen and Audrey’s birthdays, she decided to become a stay-at-home mom. Being a mom was the job she absolutely loved and took most seriously.

Once her kids were school age, she returned to work and was hired in registration in the Emergency Room at Clarion Hospital before securing her current job in financial counseling.

However, no work outside of her home was anywhere near her most important and most loved job as a mom. Kit’s world revolved around being home in time to get the kids off the bus, making a delicious dinner for her family as she was a great cook, and making sure everyone was to their sports’ practices on time. She absolutely loved watching Owen play football and Audrey play softball. She was their biggest fan.

In addition to spending time with her kids, she enjoyed attending craft shows and loved going out with her work friends.

She also loved family gatherings for holidays and picking out the largest Christmas tree that could fit in her house.

Her family always looked forward to her gingerbread men and sugar cookies.

To say she will be missed by her family, friends, and co-workers is an understatement.

She is survived by her husband, Steven R. Heginbotham; son, Owen; daughter, Audrey; her mom, Christine Bernstein; her sister, Megan (Dan) Slaugenhoup, and two nieces, Kate and Emma.

In addition, she is also survived by her in-laws, Steve and Mary Ann Heginbotham.

Kit was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in East Brady with Rev. Raymond Eichler officiating.

Private burial will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home, East Brady, PA.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to help with Owen and Audrey’s future education in ℅ Farmer’s National Bank, 433 Kelly’s Way, East Brady, PA 16028.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.

