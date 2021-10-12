On October 4th 2021, Lawrence John Biernesser arrived at the gates of heaven,and was met with the words he has always dreamt of hearing, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Born September 3rd 1960 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, he was 61 years old.

He was raised in Butler County until he moved to Oil City, PA in 1988.

He was the owner and operator of Penn Fencing North in Seneca, PA until 2006 when he moved to Oklahoma where he currently resided.

John then became a master plumber and started the business Abide Plumbing.

He was a very determined hard worker who never gave up.

John was the son of Janet Biernesser Kozik who proceeded him in death August 28th, 1998.

He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Biernesser and his two grandsons John and Isaac Neubauer, who he loved more than anything and all residing in Oil City.

He is also survived by four siblings, a sister Linda Christy and husband Robert Jackman, a brother Christopher Christy and his wife Edie, a sister Gina Kozik and husband Bob Goodlin, all of Saxonburg, PA and a little brother William Kozik of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

John was a man of God and did his part in leading many people to the Lord.

He was also the best father and grandfather anyone could ask for.

He will be remembered as a man who loved to laugh and who gained wisdom and understanding no matter what life threw at him.

Friends will be received on Thursday October 14th 2021 from 12-2 pm at Fox Funeral Home, Inc., 410 W. Main Street, Saxonburg.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Lawrence John Williams officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Fertigs Cemetery in Fertigs, Pa.

