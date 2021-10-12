 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Woman Victim in Domestic Altercation at Two Mile Run Park

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aOAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was the victim in a physical altercation that occurred at Two Mile Run County Park last month.

Around 9:36 p.m. on September 5, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Campground Road in Two Mile Run County Park, Oakland Township, Venango County, for a report of an active domestic altercation.

Police say through the course of an investigation, it was discovered that a known suspect and a known 28-year-old female victim from Knox engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation when the suspect grabbed the victim’s arm as she turned to walk away.

According to police, charges were not filed against the suspect in the case due to the victim refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Franklin-based State Police released the above reports on Monday, October 11, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.