Local Woman Victim in Domestic Altercation at Two Mile Run Park

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was the victim in a physical altercation that occurred at Two Mile Run County Park last month.

Around 9:36 p.m. on September 5, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Campground Road in Two Mile Run County Park, Oakland Township, Venango County, for a report of an active domestic altercation.

Police say through the course of an investigation, it was discovered that a known suspect and a known 28-year-old female victim from Knox engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation when the suspect grabbed the victim’s arm as she turned to walk away.

According to police, charges were not filed against the suspect in the case due to the victim refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Franklin-based State Police released the above reports on Monday, October 11, 2021.

