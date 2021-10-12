Merle E. “Gene” Alden, 71, of Richland Township, Venango County, went Home to the Lord on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

He was born in Oil City on June 20, 1950 to the late Merle J. and Francis Helen (Bell) Alden.

He was a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School and later attended ITI in Pittsburgh.

He was a member of the N.R.A. and Ducks Unlimited.

Mr. Alden was a member of Nickleville Presbyterian Church where he had served as a deacon and a trustee.

Gene enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He enjoyed attending the many activities that his children and grandchildren were involved in.

Mr. Alden was a partner in Abrill Industries, a machine shop in Franklin, for forty-one years. He retired in 2019.

He was married in the Nickleville Presbyterian Church on November 3, 1979 to the former Mitzi L. (McCord), and she survives, along with their three children: Kayne Alden and her fiancé Jeff Myers of Clarion, Jena Weber and her significant other Michael Fisher of Hummelstown, and Jesse Alden of Clarion; and five grandchildren: McKayla Carlson, Addison Myers, Abigail Myers, Bryan Weber, and Lyllie Weber.

Gene is also survived by a sister, Jan Sanford and her husband Dan of Rockland; a brother, Bob Alden and his wife Jill of Franklin; a brother-in-law, Jimmy McCord; his sisters-in-law, Sandi Best and husband Tom, and Debbie Myers and husband Larry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service to celebrate Gene’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 16th at 2 p.m. in the Nickleville Presbyterian Church, 169 Valley Church Rd., Emlenton. Rev. Dr. Darrell Knopp, church pastor, will officiate.

Private interment will be made in Nickleville Cemetery with Rev. Larry Myers officiating the private committal service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nickleville Presbyterian Church, 169 Valley Church Rd., Emlenton, PA 16373.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Gene’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

