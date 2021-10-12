Mona Fox, 66, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born with a left hip defect and having eight hip replacements from 1974 to 2000.

She was later diagnosed in 1990 with Devic’s Disease, a form of multiple sclerosis.

In 2010 the Devic’s Disease put her in a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

She was the daughter of the late Kenneth R. Young and the late Beverly (Brady) Young.

Mona was born at Franklin hospital on December 4, 1954 at 12:34 a.m. Her birthing nurse was the late Mary Ellen Graham, whom she later worked with at Franklin hospital. Most Co-workers said they acted, wrote and had the same attitude. They stayed friends until Mary Ellen’s death.

She attended the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church in Christ. She was baptized and dedicated back to Christ as a child by Rev. Kenny Graham. Later in life she became a member of the church in 1972, by Rev. Floyd Bradley.

She was also a member of the Brownies and Girl Scout group 367 under leader the late Hazel Fox.

She spent her early life in Rocky Grove, and then her family moved to Galloway.

She attended the Oak Hill Church Camp every July from age 5-18.

She attended all 12 grades and graduated from Rocky Grove High School in the class of 1973.

After school she worked at several jobs until she found her calling working in the Franklin Hospital ER. She worked there until May of 1984 when she moved to Texas. She was employed at UTMB Galveston Campus. She first lived in Clear Lake and then moved to Galveston Island. She held three positions there. She was a Clerk III in an Ophthalmolgy Clinic, Clerk III in a Level One Trauma Center and worked in Hospital Patient Financial Services in the admitting and taking of transfers from smaller hospitals and managing a 900 bed hospital. She worked closely with the chairman of the Medicine Department.

Mona met a lot of people (including patients) that she considered friends.

She and her husband Jim enjoyed visiting historical sites including the railroad museum, Gettysburg and the Johnstown Flood Museum.

Mona & Jim loved their Dogs, including Mona’s Doberman “Babe” she bought in Texas. Mona & Jim adopted two dogs “Max” a German Shepard Terrier mix and “Maggie” a yellow lab. Finally Jim was given a German Shepard named “Suzie or Sue”. She passed away two weeks to the day after Jim died.

One of the most compassionate men was the caretakers of their dogs, Dr. Dan Paulo. Mona admired him all of her life. Ever since he hung his shingle out on the old screen door, until retirement.

In 1995 she moved back to PA. She began working NWMC in Franklin in January of 1996 where she saw old friends and met new ones.

There she met her future husband, James (Jim) Fox. They went on their first date May 3, 1996 and never spent a day apart. They married October 11, 1996. They enjoyed the same interests and he was her best friend and the love of her life.

At age 41 she didn’t think she would ever find someone to spend her life with. They were together until his death on July 28, 2015.

She is survived by two brothers, Richard C. Young and Kelly B. Young, Sr.; three nephews, Kenneth R. “Ken” Young, Jake G. Young and Kelly B. Young, Jr.; one niece, Nicole M. Young and two great nieces Ava Lee London and Kenley Lynnae Young. She was also survived by Lenora Sanchez, Buddy and Francine Gosch and family all of Texas, and Aaron and Sheena Williams of Florida; the members of the Oil City Police Department and the Oil City Fire Department that helped her after Jim’s death.

Preceding her in death are her paternal grandparents, Richard N. Young and Annabell (Wentworth) Young; her maternal grandparents C. Earl Braxy and Blache M. (Reagle) Brady. Also, two very special friends, Susan Pierce of Galveston Texas and Mary Menchaca.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday in the Franklin Cemetery with Pastor Jason Peterson of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, officiating.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial Contributions can be made in her name to The Human Society of Franklin, or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com..

