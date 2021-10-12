Patty Jean Huffman, 86, of Mayport, passed away on October 9, 2021, at The Caring place in Franklin.

Born on August 2, 1935, in New Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Harry Reno and Evelyn (Larson) Young.

She married Ivan Clair Huffman on February 1, 1958. and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2005.

She is survived by four children, Randy Lee Huffman and his wife, Barbie, of Grapevine, Texas, Eunice Ann Shreffler and her husband, Karl, of Nickleville, Karen Jean Bunch and her husband, Craig, of Troy, Texas, and Mark Kevin Huffman of Mayport, seven grandchildren, Timothy Shreffler, Brandy Magie (Adam), Danielle Guarnieri (Todd), Wendi Jo Bunch, Shannon Goheen, Amber Burrus (Jacobson), ten great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are seven siblings, David Young of Florida, Constance Beveridge (Daniel), of Arizona, Prudence Beveridge (Thomas) of North Carolina, Bruce Young, of New Bethlehem, Robert “Bob” Young (Virginia), of Fairmount City, Keitha Hazlett, of Townville, and Steve Young (Karen), of Townville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ivan, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Young and a sister, Evelyn.

Friends will be received Tuesday evening, October12, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn and on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 609 Golf Course Road, Kossuth, Pa. 16331.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Shawn Morgan officiating.

Interment will take place in the Mudlic Cemetery, New Bethlehem, Armstrong County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.