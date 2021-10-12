Robert “Bob” C. Woods, 84, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born on November 28, 1936 in Polk, Pennsylvania.

He was the son of the late Robert R. Woods and Clara Elizabeth Carter.

He married Dorothy Flockerzi on May 25, 1991, she survives.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School, and a member of the Franklin Church of the Nazarene and the Keystone Chapter of the Model A Club.

Bob had a passion for cars, especially old cars, and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with anyone that was interested.

He also cherished his family and his dog, Suzie and his cat, Oscar.

In addition to his loving wife, Dorothy, he is survived by his two sons, Robert P. Woods and his wife, Kit of Franklin, and Eric “Pete” Woods of Franklin; a daughter, Laurie Bowen and her husband, Jim of Franklin; six grandchildren, Jessi Taylor and her husband, Marc, of Knox, Rebekah Woods of Franklin, Angela Woods of Oil City, Karen Ester of Erie, Richard Hughes, Jr. of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Amanda Shingledecker and her husband, Travis of Franklin, and eight great-grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Brian Woods.

As per Bob’s wishes, there will be no services.

Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346, or Franklin Public Library, 421 12th Street, Franklin, PA 16323, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.