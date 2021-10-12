 

Shapiro Set to Enter Race for Governor

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ShapiroHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is reportedly set to make his official entry into the Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race tomorrow.

According to The Hill, campaign communications director Will Simons confirmed to The Associated Press that Shapiro will announce his bid to replace Gov. Tom Wolf with a campaign speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

After speculation that he would launch a bid for governor froze much of the field in terms of announcements from other possible nominees, Shapiro will enter the race as the heavy favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

Shapiro was elected attorney general in 2016 and has since made a name for himself, particularly with a wide-ranging investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse by clergy in the Catholic Church that gained him international attention. More recently, he also made headlines in a battle against Republican efforts to audit the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Prior to taking up his current position as attorney general, he served as a state representative and chair of the Montgomery County commissioners board.

Shapiro will be entering what is expected to be a highly competitive race for the governor’s seat.

The Republican primary ticket is already brimming with candidates, including former Rep. Lou Barletta, former lieutenant governor candidate Joe Gale, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, and activist Charlie Gerow, among others.


