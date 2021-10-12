‘Tournament of Leaves Parade’ 2021 Winners Announced
CLARION, Pa. – It rained in the early morning hours on Saturday, October 9, but that did not turn away the marching units, drill teams, and amazing floats that lined the streets of Clarion when the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade stepped off at noon.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. A full photo gallery from this event is online at https://galleries.propointmedia.com/2021alfparade.)
The winners for Marching Units, Drill Teams, and Floats are as follows:
Marching Units – Bands Class A
1st Place – Redbank Valley High School Marching Band
2nd Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band
3rd Place – Clarion-Limestone High School Marching Band
Drum Major Award – Bands Class A
1st Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band
Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class A
1st Place – Redbank Valley High School Marching Band
Marching Units – Bands Class AAA
1st Place – Brookville High School Marching Band
2nd Place – Oil City High School Marching Band
3rd Place – Keystone High School Marching Band
Drum Major Award – Bands Class AAA
1st Place – Brookville High School Marching Band
Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class AAA
1st Place – Keystone High School Marching Band
Drill Teams Winners:
1st Place – Dancer’s Studio
2nd Place – Clarion University Hip Hop Team
3rd Place – Clarion University Eaglettes
University Floats Winners:
1st Place – Tri Sigma & Sig Ep
2nd Place – Zeta Tau Alpha
3rd Place – Alpha Gamma Phi Fraternity Alumni
4th Place – Delta Zeta
Community Floats Winners:
1st Place – Hope Rising Church
2nd Place – Bradybaugh’s
3rd Place – Forrest Property, Inc.
4th Place – Clarion County Mops
Best Overall Float Winner:
Bradybaugh’s
