‘Tournament of Leaves Parade’ 2021 Winners Announced

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK4892 copy copyCLARION, Pa. – It rained in the early morning hours on Saturday, October 9, but that did not turn away the marching units, drill teams, and amazing floats that lined the streets of Clarion when the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade stepped off at noon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. A full photo gallery from this event is online at https://galleries.propointmedia.com/2021alfparade.)

The winners for Marching Units, Drill Teams, and Floats are as follows:

Marching Units – Bands Class A

Class A Marching Band 1st Place Winner Redbank Valley. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

1st Place – Redbank Valley High School Marching Band
2nd Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band
3rd Place – Clarion-Limestone High School Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class A

Class A Drum Major Award Winner Phillipsburg-Oseceola High School. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

1st Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band

Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class A

Class A Best Color Guard Winner Redbank Valley. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

1st Place – Redbank Valley High School Marching Band

Marching Units – Bands Class AAA

Class AAA Marching Band First Place Winner Brookville High School. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

1st Place – Brookville High School Marching Band
2nd Place – Oil City High School Marching Band
3rd Place – Keystone High School Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class AAA

Class AAA Drum Major Award Winner Brookville High School. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

1st Place – Brookville High School Marching Band

Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class AAA

Class AAA Best Color Guard Winner Keystone High School. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

1st Place – Keystone High School Marching Band

Drill Teams Winners:

Drill Team First Place Winner Dancer's Studio. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

1st Place – Dancer’s Studio
2nd Place – Clarion University Hip Hop Team
3rd Place – Clarion University Eaglettes

University Floats Winners:

University Float First Place Winner Tri Sigma & Sig Ep. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

1st Place – Tri Sigma & Sig Ep
2nd Place – Zeta Tau Alpha
3rd Place – Alpha Gamma Phi Fraternity Alumni
4th Place – Delta Zeta

Community Floats Winners:

Community Float First Place Winner Hope Rising Church. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

1st Place – Hope Rising Church
2nd Place – Bradybaugh’s
3rd Place – Forrest Property, Inc.
4th Place – Clarion County Mops

Best Overall Float Winner:
Bradybaugh’s


