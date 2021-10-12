‘Tournament of Leaves Parade’ 2021 Winners Announced

CLARION, Pa. – It rained in the early morning hours on Saturday, October 9, but that did not turn away the marching units, drill teams, and amazing floats that lined the streets of Clarion when the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade stepped off at noon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. A full photo gallery from this event is online at https://galleries.propointmedia.com/2021alfparade.)

The winners for Marching Units, Drill Teams, and Floats are as follows:

Marching Units – Bands Class A

1st Place – Redbank Valley High School Marching Band

2nd Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band

3rd Place – Clarion-Limestone High School Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class A

1st Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band

Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class A

1st Place – Redbank Valley High School Marching Band

Marching Units – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Brookville High School Marching Band

2nd Place – Oil City High School Marching Band

3rd Place – Keystone High School Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Brookville High School Marching Band

Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Keystone High School Marching Band

Drill Teams Winners:

1st Place – Dancer’s Studio

2nd Place – Clarion University Hip Hop Team

3rd Place – Clarion University Eaglettes

University Floats Winners:

1st Place – Tri Sigma & Sig Ep

2nd Place – Zeta Tau Alpha

3rd Place – Alpha Gamma Phi Fraternity Alumni

4th Place – Delta Zeta

Community Floats Winners:

1st Place – Hope Rising Church

2nd Place – Bradybaugh’s

3rd Place – Forrest Property, Inc.

4th Place – Clarion County Mops

Best Overall Float Winner:

Bradybaugh’s

