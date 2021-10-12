Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

Openings at Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center currently has openings for many positions at their facility.

Positions Include:

Mental Health Technician

Temporary Registered Nurse

Director of Performance Improvement

Nurse Supervisor (RN)

Therapist

LPN/LVN

Activity Therapist

Community Liaison

Admissions Call Center Specialist

Social Work Intern (MSW)

Visit https://jobs.uhsinc.com/clarion-psychiatric-center/jobs to learn more and apply.





Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Painter

$11/Hr. Non-Exempt

Will train on 1st shift 7-3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift

Potential for 90 days temp to perm.

Duties:

Read work orders- analyze require paint operation

Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

Steel-toed shoes

Push/pull 40lbs

Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time

Pre-employment screening

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]lseasonstemps.com

Temporary Assignment – Court Transcriptionist

$11-$12/hr Non-exempt

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Overall purpose of this position:

Through the use of an electronic recording system, records all spoken words during court proceedings including but not limited to testimony, opening and closing remarks of counsel, remarks of a judge, and sidebar conferences. May prepare a transcript from the verbatim recording.

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Maintenace Tech – Marienville

11 p.m – 7 a.m., $18/hr Non-Exempt

Temp to perm 90 days

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must adhere to all safety policies

Required skills/experience:

Welding

PLC Troubleshooting

Hydraulics

Knowledge of belts, pulleys, and sprocket drive systems

Computer skills

Lock out Tag out procedures

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for motivated individuals to join their manufacturing team.

Full-Time and Part-Time

Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space.

Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug test.

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please stop in Kahle’s Kitchens located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA 16233 for an application.





Abraxas currently has an opening for a Treatment Supervisor I in the Mental Health Unit at their Marienville, PA facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $45,000 a year

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Treatment Supervisor I is to oversee the facilitation of the activities of the Mental Health treatment unit. The Treatment Supervisor I ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed.

Essential Functions:

Assists with maintenance of employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Supervises and participates with clients in daily programmatic activities.

Instructs clients in daily programmatic activities and ensures compliance within specific program/facility rules and regulations.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Evaluates and communicates with training department the training needs of the department to include new hire orientation and recertification needs of direct care team members.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Assists with interviews and contributes to the selection of the most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Serves as a role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Click Here to apply.





Full-Time Mechanic

Snyder’s Auto Body

Snyder’s Auto Body currently has an opening for a Full-Time Mechanic.

Snyder’s Auto Body is a well-established auto repair shop in Tylersburg, Pennsylvania.

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday Work Schedule

Holiday and Vacation Pay

Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement Plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA.

Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.





Home Health/Hospice Aide

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide.

Their home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; plus rotating evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

EOE





All Positions – Full-Time and Part-Time at Cousin Basils

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Cousin Basils offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828. The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]





Multiple Positions at Deer Creek Winery and Inn

Deer Creek Winery

Deer Creek Winery is a local, family-operated company looking to hire sales and cleaning staff at their main Shippenville winery and inn, as well as festival staff to travel to local festivals and farmers markets.

They offer a fun, fast-paced environment. You’ll receive a 20% discount on all Deer Creek Winery products. You’ll also get sales training to set you up for success.

Based on their 2021 Employee Survey, more than 85% of current employees said they would recommend Deer Creek as a great place to work and enjoy the flexible schedule.

To find out more information on open positions and apply visit https://www.deercreekwine.com/careers/ or call their main winery at (814) 354-7392.





All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]





High School Social Studies Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Social Studies Teacher.

This position is available immediately.

Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: November 1, 2021





Manufacturing Plant Opportunities – Webco Industries

Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/Reno currently has openings in their manufacturing plant.

Job Location: Webco – PA – Oil City – Oil City, PA

Position Type: Full Time

Education Level: None

Salary Range: $15.50 – $20.00

Job Shift: Any

Job Category: Manufacturing

Description:

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been important tenants of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Résumé submissions alone are NOT considered applications for employment.**

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube-forming mill. Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment, and ensuring the quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

STARTING PAY: $15.50/HR – $20.00/HR

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout the manufacturing process

Most jobs are fast-paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential

Hours: Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week, and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Qualifications

PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge, skills, and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. The ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Math skills must include the ability to do decimals, fractions, and averages. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. Regular attendance at work is an essential job function.

Education: High school education or equivalent is preferred.

Experience: Previous manufacturing experience preferred.

Equipment: After training, must be able to operate a variety of industrial machines safely and efficiently.

Webco’s benefits package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

NOTE: MEETING THE PHYSICAL DEMANDS, ESSENTIAL DUTIES, PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS, ATTENDANCE AND WORKING HOURS ARE ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS FOR ALL PLANT EMPLOYEES.

TO APPLY: Visit https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=29072&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744





Multiple Positions/ Departments at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, Cooks, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, and a Laundry Aide at their Oil City Campus.

Fall in love with your career! Join the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network team and make a difference!

For more information and to apply Click Here.

EOE





Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille

Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille currently has openings for multiple positions.

Full-time and part-time:

hot line cooks

salad

prep cooks

dishwashers

Apply online at alleghenygrille.com, on Facebook here, or stop in and fill out an application!!





Telecommunicator I

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for two full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Telecommunicator I positions ($10.95/hr.) to work within the Venango County 911 Center.

Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required, plus additional training in computers and emergency medical services or police and fire training is preferred.

Experience in the field of communications, public safety, or EMS preferred.

Additional requirements include:

Preferred certification as an Emergency Medical Technician

Must be able to obtain certification in CPR, Class “C”

Must possess or obtain certification in the APCO 40 Hour Dispatcher Training program, a Pennsylvania approved Priority Dispatch Emergency Medical Program and the CLEAN Terminal Operators program

Must maintain all certifications including those that are state-mandated

Must have and maintain a clean criminal record

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Monday, October 4th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V





Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

SALARY: $26,528.66 (35 hr salary)

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice, the behavioral sciences, law enforcement, or a related human services field

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 8, 2021

FLSA STATUS: Non- Exempt

UNION STATUS: Union

REPORTS TO: DEPUTY DIRECTOR

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or, juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position monitors activities, counsels, and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental, or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides a representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision-making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one(1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university(at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Pre-employment physical

Pre-employment psychological

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state and local laws, legal codes, court procedures, and executive orders affecting juvenile probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/ personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction and drug testing methods. Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts, facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job-related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

Specific job duties include the following:

Inform juvenile offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post-release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health, or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned juvenile offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of probation, including attendance at FARM, SAP, CASSP, IEP, and other meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged probation violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends, and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned juvenile offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the JCMS system of all direct contact with juvenile offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, school officials, service providers, etc.

Write reports describing the offender’s progress. Make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of probation are not complied with.

Conduct Social History investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use in dispositional proceedings and prepare written summaries and placement review reports as directed.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to probation supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment prior to the dispositional hearing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of juvenile offenders for release from placement and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs, and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies, placement staff, school officials, and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community.

Attend training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and complete all certification requirements.

Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work-related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of juveniles under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist adult officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold, and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.





Probation Secretary

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Secretary.

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Clerical (Full Time, 40 hrs/week)

SALARY: $12.00 – $14.26 per hour

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or GED

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 8, 2021

POSITION: PROBATION SECRETARY

FLSA STATUS: Non Exempt

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR AND/OR DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PROBATION SERVICES

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Secretary position is responsible for performing administrative work involving considerable independent judgment in the Probation Services Department. The employee consults with the Director, Deputy Director, judicial, administrative, and probation personnel in performing delegated functions related to confidential personnel and budgeting information within the Department.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Completion of a high school diploma or equivalency program; or

One year of experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Orders office supplies, probation officer equipment, and department forms; maintains an inventory of supplies as required. Prepares requisitions and codes and submit bills to Court Administration

Assists with preparing and filing financial and/or other department records and documents, and records and reconciles accounts. Processes invoices and prepares requisitions

Performs general office duties, i.e. photocopying, sending faxes, shredding documents, distributing mail etc. as required to carry out essential office duties. Coordinates office equipment maintenance

Interacts with various internal Departments such as the District Attorney’s office, Public Defender’s Office, Court Administration, etc.; outside drug and alcohol agencies; vendors; etc

Types correspondence and prepares other administrative documents and reports required by the department

Maintains daily attendance and leave schedules for the probation officers

Answers the telephones, schedules appointments for officers and receives visitors to the office

Maintains files by alphabetical, numerical or chronological order. Retrieves documents, files and updates file and/or document contents. Makes client files active and closes them upon request from the officers

Proofreads typed materials and ensures the transfer of information is grammatically and typographically correct, complete, and adheres to Department rules and regulations

Completes paperwork to transfer adult cases to their respective home counties and/or to the Department of Corrections

Assists adult and juvenile probation officers as needed

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with intermittent periods of movement throughout the office in order to perform essential functions

Travels occasionally as requested to perform essential functions of the job

Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

Must be able to mentally react quickly to disturbances or physical outbreaks

Must be able to sit, walk, bend, twist, lift, and carry objects of variable weight in order to carry out all duties of the position

Works in limited workspace with adequate lighting and ventilation, but with fluctuations of temperatures

Frequent exposure to noise, disruptions, and stress

Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt

Works near volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive adult and juvenile offenders

Works occasionally beyond normal work hours when needed

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills.

Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with employees, adult and/or juvenile offenders and their families, co-workers, and others.

Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to adult/juvenile offender and employee information and records.

Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and various data collection software programs (i.e. excel) as well as case management systems.

Must possess the ability to interact with staff, government officials, and the public.

Must possess the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with staff, other county agencies, outside agencies, and the general public.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.





Director of Educational Programs

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Director of Educational Programs.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2021

Position Details:

The Director of Educational Programs coordinates programming in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment; acting as a liaison to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for improvement initiatives pushed out through the State System of Support in Curriculum. In addition, the position coordinates Professional Development for RIU6 member school entities in curriculum and comprehensive planning for continuous improvement. Grant projects, regional partnerships with higher education and community stakeholders, supervision of department staff, and advanced technology skills for presentations are also expectations of the position. The position works with both public and non-public programs and is part of the Leadership Team at the Intermediate Unit. This is a full-time, 260-day, Act 93 administrative position with a salary range commensurate to school administrators in the region. Current clearances and valid PA certification in administration (prefer Principal or Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction certification) are required.

Application Process:

Application packet must include a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications and trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Send completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.





S&W AutoBody, Lucinda, PA has a position open for accounting/office assistant.

This is a full-time position but could be flexible on hours. The person would be working with QuickBooks in accounts payable, receivables, and billing. The individual would also be assisting with the operation of the front office such as answering the phone, scheduling, and invoicing.

Pay is dependent upon experience. Benefits such as health insurance, retirement, and paid vacation time are included. Very friendly work environment.

Please call 814-226-7046 to schedule an interview or email your resume to [email protected]





Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician

Clarion Eye Care

Clarion Eye Care has an immediate opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician.

They are looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 32-36 hours per week. This will include one evening per week and an occasional Saturday morning.

The ideal candidate must:

be personable

be a team player

enjoy working with people

be able to efficiently multitask

be eager to learn

be willing to be cross-trained in other areas as needed

*****Experience is preferred but NOT required*****

Applicants should visit their website. Please take your resume AND application and apply in person.

1350 East Main Street, Suite #20

Clarion, PA 16214

www.clarioneyecare.com





Full and Part-Time Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!!!

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person who wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities? Are you someone ready to try something new? Do you want an opportunity to do something rewarding, and a career where you can make a difference in someone’s life?

If so, apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties. Now hiring full and part-time Direct Support Professionals.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!!!

$5000 retention bonus! Bi-annual incentive bonuses! Exciting monthly employee incentives!

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full time employees

Paid leave after probationary period

Great mileage reimbursement

Overtime available

The opportunity to make a difference!

Applicants must:

Have a high school diploma or equivalent

Have acceptable clearances and pass a drug screening

Be 21 years of age or older

Possess a valid driver’s license and have reliable transportation

Have basic computer skills

Be willing to work a variety of shifts

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 on Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.





Department Clerk III Floater

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.) position for their Children & Youth Services and Mental Health units.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide paid holidays, vacations, and sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance; employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan.

Qualified candidates must successfully pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 09/30/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com or via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or by email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





CNC Operator

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is now hiring a CNC Operator for their Parker Location.

Competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive, winning team attitude is what you will find as their new CNC Operator at UFP Parker, LLC.

The following qualifications are required to be considered for the position.

Knowledge:

Minimum high school diploma

Minimum of 1 year of experience working with heavy manufacturing and/or assembly equipment or equivalent schooling

Working knowledge of mathematical functions

Basic understanding of computer equipment

Must be at least 18 years of age

Skills and Abilities:

Ability to work in a safe manner

Ability to recognize the quality of material

Demonstrates ability to perform LOTO

Demonstrates ability to follow specific instructions and directions

Demonstrate ability to use and operate hand tools

Demonstrate ability to stack material properly

Ability to pay attention to surroundings

Ability to identify safety issues in their work area, and notice equipment malfunctions

Ability to read a tape measure and read blueprints or plans

Ability to troubleshoot the machine or equipment in use

Ability to understand efficiencies and productivity measures

Demonstrate eye-hand coordination

Ability to work hours mandated by management

Conduct:

Safety-conscious

Team player and goal-oriented

Open to change and positive attitude

Committed to plant and company goals

Participates in Safety and CI programs

Punctual and reliable

Looks for ways to improve productivity and department results

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

In addition to the CNC Operator position, they have openings at both their Emlenton and Parker locations. Currently, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial and Truss Assembler positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy in options; and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to their full-time employees.





Two Paraprofessionals & Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill openings for two Paraprofessionals and a Cheerleading/ Competitive Spirit Varsity/ Jr Assistant Coach.

Positions are available immediately at the Keystone School District.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Positions are Filled





Temporary Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill an opening for a Temporary Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher.

Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 or Middle-Level Mathematics Certification.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: October 8, 2021





Temporary Part-Time Teacher

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District has a Temporary Part-Time 3rd Grade teaching position open immediately.

Must possess or be able to obtain all clearances.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Teaching application, copy of certificate, transcripts, and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

The deadline for application is September 29, 2021.





Multiple Positions at UFP Parker and Emlenton

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is currently hiring for multiple positions in both their Parker and Emlenton locations.

Parker Location

Day and Afternoon shift General Labor/Mill

Cutting, banding, and stacking wood components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day and Afternoon shift Truss Assembler

Assemble truss with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Industrial Assembler

Assemble pallets, crates, and shipping boxes

Other duties as required

Must be able to use a variety of hand and pneumatic tools safely and comfortably

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Emlenton Location

Day Shift Wall Builder

Assemble wall panels with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure is preferred

Competitive wages and production bonus with most positions. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential.

Employees of UFP Industries enjoy many benefits including:

Medical, dental, vision, and hospital indemnity insurance

401k

Profit-sharing

9 paid holidays

40 hours unpaid vacation after 60 days, 40 hours paid vacation after a year

Too many more to list!

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.





Full-Time LPN

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a full-time LPN for the Clinical Information Department.

This individual would be responsible for computer data entry, faxing and copying necessary paperwork for patient records, properly coding patients to ensure proper billing to insurance companies, communicating effectively with other staff members regarding patient information as well as many other clerical duties and tasks.

Qualifications:

Licensed as LPN in Pennsylvania

Previous experience ICD coding preferred

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Ability to use a telephone

Must be able to read and write legibly.

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Medium-High level of computer experience

Experience in general office work is highly preferred.

Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

WAGE NEGOTIABLE DEPENDENT ON EXPERIENCE LEVEL/QUALIFICATIONS.

Benefits for full-time employees include health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance paid time off, and more!

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE





Multiple Positions at UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is hiring at their Parker, PA location.

Day and afternoon shifts.

Benefits:

Competitive wages

Medical insurance

Health savings account with company contribution

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Basic and voluntary life insurance

Disability insurance

401(k) plan with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Stock purchase program with employee discount

Educational reimbursement

Wellness programs and challenges

Other supplemental benefits

Many more!

Apply online at www.ufpi.com/careers — at Universal Forest Products.





Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody, in Lucinda, is currently seeking a Collision Repair and Automotive Painter.

Combo technician, body repair, and automotive painting.

Looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays. Tool Program. Training programs. Paid Vacation. Medical, Vision, and Dental Insurance Available. Employee Discount.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235. Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.





Career Opportunities with Venango County

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Service Coordinator II CYS Ongoing; Service Coordinator II Outreach, Independent Living, and Mental Health; and Service Coordination Supervisor MH.

Service Coordinator II CYS Ongoing ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses)

Service Coordinator II Outreach, Independent Living, and Mental Health ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign­ on bonuses)

Service Coordination Supervisor MH ($18.50/hr.)

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

They provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to:

Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood

Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave.

Franklin, PA 16323

by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered.

You can download an application via their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job­-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Assistant Manager

Cranberry Township, Venango County

Cranberry Township, a Second Class Township of Venango County Pennsylvania, is seeking a qualified candidate to fill a position of a full-time Assistant Manager.

This position shall report to the Township Manager and assist in the overall administration of the Township’s general affairs including the Road Department, Water Department, Sewer Department, and Parks and Recreation.

Applicants shall have experience in business management, budget administration, human resources, grant writing, project oversight, and demonstrate qualifies of time management and fiscal responsibility.

The ideal candidate shall have a minimum of five years of increased professional responsibility within a governmental entity and have earned a bachelor’s degree in public or business administration, political science, or a related field.

Interested applicants can submit a resume, including references and salary expectations to the Cranberry Township Municipal Building located at 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378. Seneca, PA 16346 no later than October 8th, 2021.

Cranberry Township is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville is looking for a professional, motivated Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time and part-time available.

The position will be based out of the Brookville office but will provide coverage in other Brookville area offices. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

The ideal candidate must be positive, team-oriented, and committed to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, or individual with medical experience preferred.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com. EOE





Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage for other offices as well. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com. EOE





Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center will be conduction open interviews for multiple positions on September 18.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their facility located at 2 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

Interviews will be conducted for the following positions:

RN

LPN

Mental Health Tech (MHT)

RN Supervisor

Call Center Specialist

Assistant Director of Clinical Services

and more!

Visit https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/64a387b5-7df9-4e6a-9c08-16063fa70b1d to RSVP.

Speed up the process by applying ahead of time at clarioncenter.com

Offers will be made on the spot!

Call Emilee at 814.226.2394 with any questions.





Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals for the following positions:

Full-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Part-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities? Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?

If so, The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties welcomes you to apply today.

This position requires a great deal of flexibility on the part of their employees. They must be willing to work a variety of shifts including evenings and weekends.

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full-time employees

Paid leave after probationary period

Great mileage reimbursement

Overtime available

The opportunity to make a difference!

A qualified applicant must have the following:

High school diploma or equivalent

Acceptable clearances and drug screening

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation

Must be willing to work a variety of shifts

Computer skills

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office located at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Full-Time Positions at Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps. Training wage is 10$/hr after 30 days you can earn up to a 50 cent raise.

Position includes a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply Online Here

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

