Woman Accused of Theft of Nearly $20K from Local Agency Due in Court Today

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A woman accused of stealing nearly $20,000.00 from a local agency in Clarion is scheduled to stand for a hearing today.

Court documents indicate 39-year-old Susan R. Kinsey, of Sagamore, Pa., is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, on the following charges:

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Auth Use, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Immovable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)



– Identity Theft, Felony 3 (two counts)

She is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation that was initiated in July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:35 p.m. on July 19, Clarion Borough Police were contacted by a known woman who is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a local agency in Clarion Borough that provides a debit card to distribute funds to clients who meet certain criteria.

The COO reported that the agency began an investigation after receiving complaints from two clients who did not receive debit cards. The agency obtained bank records for the two debit cards in question and found that the cards were being used. The COO then questioned the Payee Program manager, identified as Susan Rae Kinsey, about the cards, and Kinsey reportedly denied any knowledge regarding the cards being used, according to the complaint.

The COO told police that the clients have to provide a list of items they want to purchase on the cards for approval, and if the items are approved, money is loaded onto the debit cards, and the clients are to provide receipts for the purchases. However, the receipts for the purchases made on the two cards were also never turned in, the complaint states.

The complaint notes that the COO told police Kinsey is the person in charge of the entire process. She also provided police with the transactions records for the two debit cards.

A review of the transactions on the cards found that two ATM withdrawals occurred within Clarion Borough on July 7.

According to the complaint, based on the information in the transaction records, police were then able to obtain video footage from a business on Main Street that showed Kinsey using one of the debit cards to withdraw cash from the ATM, then leaving the store on foot and heading south, out of the camera view.

Police also interviewed a known male victim who had indicated he had never received his debit card. When asked if he had given anyone permission to use his card, the male victim reportedly stated he had not. He told police he had never received the card to be able to give it to anyone.

The male victim reported Kinsey had told him several times that his debit card would arrive “within two weeks,” the complaint indicates.

Police then interviewed the mother of a known female victim who reportedly told police the female victim had never received her debit card and had not given anyone permission to use it in her name.

The complaint notes the transactions records showed several withdrawals from an ATM located on Main Street in Plumville, Pa. Police were able to discover that the ATM belonged to a bank in Plumville and made contact with the bank’s vice president, then applied for and were granted a search warrant for the bank’s surveillance footage.

According to the complaint, the footage showed that on July 17, a white female with dark hair used the male victim’s card to withdraw $200.00. Then, on June 22, a black male used the male victim’s card to withdrawn $400.00 and used the card to withdraw another $300.00 on June 25. Then. on July 11, the same white female from July 17 used the male victim’s card to withdraw $500.00. Finally, on July 16, Kinsey used the male victim’s card to withdraw $500.00.

During an interview with police, Kinsey initially denied using either the male victim or the female victim’s debit cards. However, when confronted with the video footage, she reportedly confessed, according to the complaint.

Kinsey told police she had become overwhelmed at work after her assistant was let go and had begun using cocaine. She reported the two other individuals on video surveillance using the cards were her drug dealers. She told police she would provide them with either cash for cocaine or she would give them one of the debit cards to withdraw the cash themselves, the complaint states.

The complaint notes that she indicated the other two individuals did not have any knowledge that the cards did not belong to her, and she told police she gave them the PIN numbers to access the cards. She indicated the thefts began at the end of March when she began using the victims’ cards because her husband kept a close tab on their finances and she was unable to use her own money.

She also explained to police that she was in charge of ordering debit cards for clients and would activate them after receiving them, then tell the clients they were available for pick-up. She told police the female victim and the male victim had never come to pick up their cards.

When asked about several Venmo transactions on the records for the cards, Kinsey reportedly explained that she would Venmo herself money from the victims’ cards, then send the money back to the cards to withdraw because there was a limit on the cards, but she found that if the money was sent by Venmo, it would be available again. She then provided police with her screen name and showed them transactions from her account.

The complaint notes Kinsey indicated the male victim and the female victim were the only two clients she took money from and an audit would not show any other victims.

She also told police that the agency had sent one of their employees to her residence on July 20 to pick up any items belonging to the business and said that she had stuffed the two debit cards into a front pocket of one of the items, but did not tell the employee they were in there.

According to the complaint, records from the debit cards from May 12 through July 18 show 86 withdrawals totaling $10,875.73 on one card and 88 total withdrawals totaling $8,697.33 on the other card for a total amount of $19,573.06.

The complaint notes police then contacted the agency’s COO and told her what Kinsey had said about the location of the missing cards. The COO called police on August 3 to report the cards had not been located.

Kinsey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 3:55 p.m. on August 16.

