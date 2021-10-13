A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light southwest wind.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

